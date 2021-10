GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. There are now reports that Disney is considering spinning off sports giant ESPN into its own business, which could lead to Disney trying to sell ESPN. As Fitz explains, ESPN seems to be at war with its own viewers, constantly pushing agendas and using its platform to irritate large parts of its audience. It's as if ESPN is operating under the philosophy that it's too big and too important to fail, but a look around the business world tells us that anything can become obsolete before leadership knows how to save the business.

ECONOMY ・ 13 HOURS AGO