I was lucky. On April 5, 2018, a Facebook friend, Kevan Yenerall, who teaches political science at Clarion University, sent me a note on Messenger alerting me that his wife had opened a new Thai restaurant in Blawnox. I didn’t have dinner plans that night, so I decided to check it out, and I was immediately impressed at the freshness and the quality of all the food I tried. The Tom Yum Soup was especially impressive, perfectly spicy and bright, with shrimp. And I was doubly surprised to find out it was the very first day that Maenam Thai was open!

BLAWNOX, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO