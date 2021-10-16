League Champs: Mt. Pleasant rolls over Bay City Western

It was reminiscent of the Blue Angels as Beau Erickson and the Siuslaw Vikings gave the crowd at Hans Petersen Field an air show last night beginning with the first play from scrimmage. Erickson connected with Brayden Thornton for a 74 yard touchdown pass. It would be the first of 7 for the pair as old records went by the wayside in the lopsided 66-19 victory. Erickson threw for over 500 yard and Thornton had over 300 yards receiving. Vikings are on the road next Friday against Santiam Christian who are 3-0 over the last three years against the Vikings.

PLEASANT HILL, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO