This Saturday, the Akron Zips are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38.67 points per game. Akron and the Miami (OH) RedHawks will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The Zips have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Miami (OH) and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 8 of 2016.

AKRON, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO