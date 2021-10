SILVER CREEK — The Silver Creek Seniors met on Oct. 12 with 27 members present. President Newman welcomed Deanna Borrello. He then opened the meeting with the Pledge to the Flag and all singing America the Beautiful. Pauline Flitt read “Then Comes October” and offered prayers for the members and the food. Cake and ice cream was served to celebrate September and October birthdays. Deanna then spoke about the “Stop 22 Walk-a-thon” to be held on Oct. 16th, starting at the VFW and ending there after 22 minutes. Several of our members signed up for the walk.

SILVER CREEK, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO