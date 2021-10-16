CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Snider clinches share of SAC title with road-win over unbeaten Bishop Luers

By Colton Howard
 9 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 5A no. 4 Snider bested 2A no. 1 Bishop Luers 27-15 securing a slice of the SAC Championship in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week”.

In enemy territory on a rainy final night of the regular season, Snider established dominance in the run game early scoring two touchdowns on the ground by the end of the first half. Bishop Luers would make a rally out of the break, closing the score to a touchdown, but the Panthers pulled away and did their part to clinch a share of the three-way tie for the conference title.

Up next, 5A has a bye, so Snider is off until October 29th when they open sectional play against Northrop. Meanwhile, Luers opens 2A sectional play next week at home against NECC Big Divison Champs Fairfield.

10/22 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

South Bend Adams 35 Goshen 14 F LaPorte 13 Concord 35 F Plymouth 0 New Prairie 48 F DeKalb 42 Wawasee 14 F Leo 32 East Noble 29 F Northridge 28 NorthWood 7 F Angola 12 Columbia City 48 F Marion 13 Fort Wayne Wayne 27 F South Side 18 Delta 56 F Jay County […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
