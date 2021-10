A favorite family venue is celebrating its fifth year of autumn operations and has added new entertainment to its seasonal lineup. This year, the owners of Rockin R Farms have decided not to run their haunted hayride at night, as they have in the past. Instead, they are inviting local artists to perform. On Saturday, Oct. 16, Oklahoma Wildlife will play from 3 to 6 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 23, The Matthews will perform, and the time will be announced on the farm's Facebook page.

