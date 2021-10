All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Do It For Durrett Rocks is a chance to support the Do It For Durrett Foundation. There will be live and silent auctions, music by Petty Theft and Grubes, Legal Draft beer, and some surprise guests as the foundation looks to support families impacted by sudden loss. Every ticket includes a t-shirt and food from Cane Rosso. VIP tickets includes reserved seats and Legal Draft beer.

CHARITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO