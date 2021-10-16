Sienna Gingerbread Market

Over a year ago, pictures of a gingerbread-flavored soda with Mountain Dew branding started popping up online, but nothing was ever confirmed, until now. Mountain Dew Gingerbread Snap'd is on its way, with the description of “DEW with a Blast of Artificial Gingerbread Flavor” written across the bottle. Of course, the label is as festive as you can get with icing, gingerbread man, and Santa hats.
If you're looking to show off your holiday baking and decorating skills, the Capital City Activity Center and Kentucky Historical Society want you to participate in the second annual Capital City Gingerbread House Competition. Participants will build their own edible gingerbread house to be on display at Thomas D. Clark...
There’s plenty of peppermint mocha, too. Get a jumpstart on the holidays with Starbucks’ 2021 collection of seasonal at-home products, which officially returned on Oct. 12. 'Tis the season (extra early) when you buy the new and returning flavors at grocery retailers and online for a limited time. Starbucks Gingerbread...
It is time to retire all things pumpkin spice because the new Starbucks Gingerbread Flavored Coffee is here to be this season’s must have holiday beverage. While many people love the return of peppermint mocha, the reality is that a new spice forward beverage will be that satisfying sip. Fill the mug, cozy up by the fire and let those holiday vibes take over.
Assembling a gumdrop-clad gingerbread house is a beloved Christmas tradition for most families. No matter where you fall — a novice builder or a total pro — these gingerbread house kits are definitely the way to go. Equipped with directions, pre-made cookie panels and festive candy add-ons, these kid-friendly, adult-approved kits do all the work for you — for the most part. All of them come with pre-cut cookie pieces (some even arrive pre-assembled), so you don't have to spend any extra time waiting for the gingerbread to bake or the frosting to set before decorating.
½ cup aquafaba (liquid from canned no-salt-added chickpeas) For gingerbread, preheat oven to 350°F. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper or use a silicone baking pan. Place dates in a small bowl. Add boiling water to cover; let stand 10 minutes. Drain well. In a food processor...
I’ve been obsessed with Gingerbread houses ever since I first heard the story, Hansel and Gretel, by the Brothers Grimm. The idea of an edible house is simply magical. For Halloween, I decided to create a haunted Victorian gingerbread mansion, complete with spooky tree, a resident ghost bride, tombstones and even miniature meringue bones; all edible, however, a little spookier looking than the fairy tale version.
Bakeries across San Antonio have started to get their spook on as the city settles into the Halloween season. Display cases are packed full of cookies and cakes decorated as witches, ghosts, skeletons and other terrifying creatures of the night. “We really look forward to October,” said Alexia Nadler-Mendez, who...
Gone are the days of MTN DEW Merry Mash-up. Instead of going the traditional cranberry pomegranate route for its holiday flavor, MTN DEW is releasing something entirely new this holiday season. Hot off the heels of the Halloween-themed MTN DEW VooDew 3, the Christmas-time flavor pulls notes from gingerbread cookies.
At Flying Saucer Draught Emporium's BeerFeast, guests can enjoy beer samplings from 50 Beerknurd-approved local, national and international breweries, along with live music on the 8.0 stage and great food.
The country’s greatest gingerbread house designers will descend on the Omni Grove Park Inn in November to compete in the National Gingerbread House Competition. Anyone can enter the competition. It’s broken down into four categories — adult, teen, youth and child. While the grand champions of the past have been spectacular, part of the fun is just designing and creating an entry, regardless of whether it wins an award or not.
Random Bobbitt Provisions, a vintage retail shop located in Uptown, will celebrate its grand opening with a pop-up street fair.
A spooky gingerbread house will up your 2021 Halloween game. Get your gingerbread on early this year! We recently highlighted a few fun options for the Halloween gingerbread house. It is totally having a moment this year, and the internet is brimming with choices! They come with all the candy and icing you need. All you have to do is assemble and decorate! Here are four haunted gingerbread houses to add to your holiday activities this Halloween.
If you’re a big fan of pizza that looks and tastes as good as delivery but is available in your local grocery store freezer you’re in for a treat with DiGiorno’s new flavor pizza and Mountain Dew is getting in on a festive flavor of pop for the holidays. DiGiorno...
Give Kids The World’s Gingerbread Run will be returning to the Village on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 7:30 am!. Immerse yourself in the childlike wonder and whimsy of our magical storybook Village as you run, roll or stroll a 5K through our 89-acre nonprofit resort – past snoring trees, an enchanting castle, the world’s largest Candy Land game, and more! Join in the fun on-site at the Village, or create your own unique challenge and participate virtually, from anywhere in the world!
The Celis Beer Garden Grand Opening will feature the release of three special beers and a tapping of a limited firkin, food truck options, swag giveaways, raffle prizes, and live music with Sam Pace.
Plant It Forward's inaugural fall fundraiser, Our Farms to One Table, will feature an outdoor, curated farm-to-table meal from Chef Monica Pope. There will be musical entertainment from Zubair Al Awadi, a former refugee and Houston-based musician with the International Orchestra of Refugees. Funds raised will support PIF's programming for refugees-turned-urban farmers.
Melt My Heart will feature a special selection of chocolates all made by Cosmic Creature Events, one of Houston's very own bean-to-bar chocolate makers. A ticket will include a chocolate merch bag, two signature chocolate bars, a sample pack of chocolate tea (five-count package), stickers, BOGO coupon, and access to the chocolate fountain buffet.
