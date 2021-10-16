CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Anya Tish Gallery presents "Be a Part of the Art" with Gabriel Martinez

culturemap.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check...

houston.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
unothegateway.com

New art exhibit opens in Weber Fine Arts Gallery

A new art exhibit “Behind the Fields” by Melissa Leandro will open on Oct. 8 in the Weber Fine Arts Gallery and will be on display until Nov. 11. Melissa Leandro, originally from Miami, FL, pursued her passion for art over ten years ago when she decided to move to Chicago and attend School of the Art Institute of Chicago. At first, Leandro thought she wanted to pursue photography as a career, but quickly changed her mind when she discovered weaving.
VISUAL ART
alachuachronicle.com

Hippodrome Art Gallery presents solo exhibition “To An Infinite Past”

The Hippodrome Art Gallery is proud to present a solo exhibition by artist Keiaria Williams. “To An Infinite Past” will run from October 20th – November 7th, 2021 with an opening reception on October 22nd featuring a performance screening in the cinema from 7pm – 9pm. “To An Infinite Past”...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Tish
Tyler Morning Telegraph

PHOTO GALLERY: Palette of Roses Art Show

For the 68th year, the Palette of Roses League is holding the Palette of Roses Art Show, as part of the Texas Rose Festival. To read more about the event, click here.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Herald

Artist Sandie Bacon Presents at Art Pop

Art Pop, the pop up art gallery in downtown Lake Forest, will feature the first in a series of special Artist-in-Residence events featuring artist and teacher Sandie Bacon on Saturday, October 23rd from 1-3 PM. Bacon will present information on techniques for drawing and painting, use of various paints, and also share the story of her diverse career in the arts. Adults, students and art lovers are welcome to come, free of charge.
LAKE FOREST, IL
thevistapress.com

Escondido Municipal Arts Gallery Art Walk

Support The Arts by Chuck McPherson — October 8 – November 5, 2021Over a hundred new artworks by regional artists throughout the Municipal Gallery. Come see what realism is like in the 21st century with depictions of nature and contemporary life envisioned by regional artists in the popular group show “21st Century Realism “, juried by Chuck McPherson.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Columbia Basin Herald

Old Hotel Art Gallery features Cyber Art 509

OTHELLO — Paintings and sculptures from the Cyber Art 509 art cooperative are on display for the month of October at the Old Hotel Art Gallery at 33 Larch St. in Othello. Entry is free. Featured artists are Carolyn Zingmark, Margo Fox, Barbara Sutton and Leo Bowman. Cyber Art 509...
OTHELLO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Urban Milwaukee

Neu-Life presents youth-led Gallery Night Exhibition

(October 14, 2021) – Neu-Life Community Development will host a new installation exhibit “Metamorphosis: An Immersive Art Experience” on Friday, October 15 at The Shoppe (155 N. Milwaukee St.) from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. The show is the first time Neu-Life’s annual Student Art Show will exhibit downtown as part of Milwaukee’s Gallery Night, and will celebrate Neu-Life’s 20 years of work in the community. The event is open to all, and will feature free appetizers from Neu-Life’s Farmfork Youth Culinary Arts program students.
MILWAUKEE, WI
culturemap.com

Art for the People Gallery presents "FLOURISH" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "FLOURISH" is Art for the People’s new group exhibition with 40+ Austin emerging local and established artists who create art that is a contribution to a home & work space.
VISUAL ART
phillyfunguide.com

Tri-County Concerts presents cellist Gabriel Martins with pianist So-Mang Jeagal

The first concert in Tri-County Concerts’ Emerging Artists Series new season features award-winning young cellist Gabriel Martins performing a Bach suite, a Beethoven sonata, and Dvořák’s Rondo with pianist So-Mang Jeagal. Watch this virtual concert anytime from October 13 through 26 on a pay-what-you-wish basis at www.tricountyconcerts.org/emerging_artists. Winner of the...
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Deborah Colton Gallery presents Bert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Bert is 60-minute documentary film that follows the life and art of Rome Prize winner Bert L. Long, Jr., as seen through the eyes of collectors, colleagues, art institutions and friends. Narrated by artist John Alexander, the film reflects on the long and storied career as told by admirers such as Peter Marzio, the late Director of the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts curator Valerie Cassel Oliver, Leslie King Hammond, Dean Emeritus, Maryland Institute College of Art, artists Rick Lowe and Floyd Newsome, founders of Project Row Houses, as well as artists and collectors such as David McGee, Jesse Lott, Dick DeGuerin and Marilyn Oshman.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Coppell Arts Center presents Schoolhouse Rock Live!

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Schoolhouse Rock Live! follows Tom, a nerve-wracked school teacher who is nervous about his first day of teaching. He tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music, through such songs as "Just a Bill," "Lolly, Lolly, Lolly," and "Conjunction Junction."
ENTERTAINMENT
La Crosse Tribune

Heider Center Art Gallery to present digital art show

Heider Center for the Arts-Art Gallery, 405 E. Hamlin St. West Salem, will present “Digital Artistry Expressed” from Oct. 18 to Nov. 30. The artists in the show are Mary Ann Roesler and high school student Sasha Grueneis. Hours for the gallery are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to...
WEST SALEM, WI
thelewisflyer.com

Art exhibition by Chicago Society of Artists displayed in gallery

From Oct. 1-22, the Chicago Society of Artists are displaying a variety of pieces in the Wadsworth Family Gallery as an art exhibit titled, “As We See It.” To go along with the art exhibit itself, there will be a gallery talk and reception to follow on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
The Mountaineer

Art gallery exhibit taps into the weird, macabre

Contemporary art gallery Curatory has opened a new exhibit, just in time for Halloween. Called “Gallery of the Dead,” the exhibit features “five amazingly talented Haywood county artists who thrive in the world of monsters, horror and everything strange.”. The art on display is indeed strange — among the pieces...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
phillyfunguide.com

Paradigm Gallery Presents Shakira Hunt and Crystal Latimer

Paradigm Gallery is pleased to present two new solo exhibitions: Give Me My Flowers by photographer Shakira Hunt and KEEPSAKES: Storied by painter Crystal Latimer. Though the artists embody distinct approaches, visual styles, and mediums, the shows reflect complementary themes and stories; While Crystal depicts the masculine energy in women, Shakira unveils the feminine energy in men. Together, the exhibitions complicate and expand traditional restricted conceptions of gender roles and selfhood in today’s world.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

WOAW Gallery Presents "TEKNOLUST: OBJECTOPHILIC FUTURES"

The gallery is transformed into a post-singularity dystopia with a digital twin. Many futurists believe that artificial intelligence will surpass human intelligence in the next century in an event known simply as the “Singularity.” Following the MAXX HEADROOM exhibition by Michael Lau, WOAW Gallery presents “TEKNOLUST: OBJECTOPHILIC FUTURES,” which envisions “a post-singularity utopia/dystopia in which humans interact with intelligence entities of their own creation on equal footing.”
VISUAL ART
montereycountyweekly.com

Best Art Gallery

Dolores between 5th and 6th, Carmel 250-3347, carmelart.org. Established almost 95 years ago by a small group of local artists, the Carmel Art Association is now the only artist-owned and artist-operated art gallery on the Central Coast. Current membership includes 90 active artists of varying mediums including water color, oil, acrylic, print-making, and sculptures. All artists must be approved by the 12-member artist board, and reside within 35 miles of Carmel, making the Carmel Art Association one of the most uniquely local galleries in the area. The gallery itself is one of the largest in town, and offers a wide variety of artwork available for purchase.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy