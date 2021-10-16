Anya Tish Gallery presents "Be a Part of the Art" with Gabriel Martinez

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Bert is 60-minute documentary film that follows the life and art of Rome Prize winner Bert L. Long, Jr., as seen through the eyes of collectors, colleagues, art institutions and friends. Narrated by artist John Alexander, the film reflects on the long and storied career as told by admirers such as Peter Marzio, the late Director of the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts curator Valerie Cassel Oliver, Leslie King Hammond, Dean Emeritus, Maryland Institute College of Art, artists Rick Lowe and Floyd Newsome, founders of Project Row Houses, as well as artists and collectors such as David McGee, Jesse Lott, Dick DeGuerin and Marilyn Oshman.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO