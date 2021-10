Safety Harbor is a quaint town where, on a quiet back stretch in the city’s western edge, some of the best beers in Tampa Bay flow freely. Crooked Thumb Brewery—located at 555 10th Ave. S—has been doing it for six years now, and this weekend the Safety Harbor brewery celebrates with a two-day party that kicks off on Friday with some rocksteady and dub (ska-influenced New Rulers, The Dub Collectors and El Vocero) then keeps going into the weekend with more tunes care of Crooked Thumb’s resident melody artisan, songwriter Joshua Reilly, and the Bay area’s preeminent Americana-rock outfit Have Gun, Will Travel.

SAFETY HARBOR, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO