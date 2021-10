This Thursday the IOS Network Summit 2021 Collision = Innovation was held. During her participation with the keynote address Challenges and opportunities for innovation on the way to digital transformation, Ángeles Acenzua, the Product Manager for digital transformation in IoT, spoke about the importance of digital innovation within companies. It seems that the pandemic paints a dark picture for this industry, but the truth is that very good things have emerged. The organizations that survived are those that knew how to adapt to the new situation and use technology to their advantage, he said.

