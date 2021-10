NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard volleyball team swept Hickory on Senior Night at Jerry Copas Gym, winning 25-11, 25-12 and 25-9 at home Tuesday to improve to 19-2 overall and 12-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference. The Tigers were paced by 11 kills, three aces and eight digs from Maya Beatty, while Martina Foster had 10 kills, five blocks and three aces to go with eight kills and two blocks from Laney Craig and five kills and four blocks from Averie Dale.

HICKORY, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO