With the Pixel Fall Event one week away, new images provide our first good look at the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s camera bump in relation to the rest of the hardware. Evan Blass (@evleaks on Twitter) is back this afternoon and shared renders showing off all angles of Google’s upcoming flagships. Starting with the Pixel 6 in “Seafoam Green,” we see just how much the camera bump extends from the rear surface. Side shots are the least flattering, but the angle in first image above does a good job of masking the visor as do head-on shots of the back.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO