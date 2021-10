Cameron Norrie became the first Briton to win tennis’s “fifth-major” by fighting back for a storming three-set victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili in the final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Sunday.The 26-year-old won 3-6 6-4 6-1 in an hour and 49 minutes, recovering after being down a break at 3-1 in the second set to secure his second career title in his finest year on the circuit.Norrie, who started the week ranked 26th, is now guaranteed a top-20 position and has become Britain’s new number one.He was the first British player to reach the final at one...

