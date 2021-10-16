CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

12577 Coral Grove Place

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnd unit townhome in sought-after Gunners Lake. Nice floorplan with 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths on the upper level. Finished lower level with Bath as well. Table-space Kitchen with exit to rear yard. Home needs some TLC - mostly cosmetic and perfect...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

218 Grimes Golden

Welcome Home to this Charming 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home situated on 5 picturesque acres. This home has been fully renovated from top to bottom. Brand new Roof, Water Heater, Water Softing System, Appliances to include Washer and Dryer, as well as all of the Lighting throughout the interior and exterior of the home. The Hardwood Floors have been completely refinished. All of the Bathrooms have been updated with gorgeous ceramic tile, updated vanities, and fixtures. The kitchen has an oversized island with upgraded appliances, under cabinet lighting, lots of cabinet storage as well as a nice sized pantry. Two Primary bedrooms, one is on the main level and can be used as an in-law suite. All of the bedrooms are oversized with tons of storage. Formal Dining Room has a butler pantry, don't like a formal dining room you can also use this room as an office. The garage has ample parking, storage, and workshop space. The detached garage has additional parking, workshop space as well as storage. Love to swim? Enjoy a nice relaxing float in the in-ground pool. Loves horses? Plenty of room for horses to roam or any other type of livestock you might enjoy. All this and so much more just 2 minutes from I81. Yet, far away enough to enjoy the calm and serenity this beautiful property has to offer. 5 minutes to local shopping and restaurants and just 10 short minutes to Historic Downtown Winchester. Do not let this one pass you by.**More pictures to come.**
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8250 Pushaw Station Road

$59,900 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDCA2002360. Priced To Sell - 3.83 acre lot in Northern Calvert less than 5 minutes from Chesapeake Beach and North Beach. Quiet and secluded neighborhood with NO HOA. Enough room for horses or ATV's. Close to Andrews and Pax River. Easement agreement with BG&E for a gravel driveway to access the property. **Property may or may not be buildable in its current condition, the buyer may go to a surveyor/engineer to have a feasibility study as a complete title history must be done, perc tests and other reports needed to make that determination. Property is priced for fast cash sale as-is.**
OWINGS, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4451 Joseph Place NE , Homesite 45

New townhomes in Michigan Park now selling - over 50% sold out already!! This brand new townhome features 3 BR, 2.5 BA, rooftop terrace, and 2-car garage! This end home is starting construction now and overlooks the central park in the community and will be ready for Spring 2022 move-in. Minutes to the best of DC and Brookland and many other area amenities. The community features lots of open space and is designed to integrate within the classic homes surrounding it.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7923 Tower Court Road

Are you looking for a large yard? Don't miss this home. Great opportunity to purchase a single family home in this area close to Ft. Meade. Recent updates include a full bath addition, new carpet and paint. Oversized garage provides the opportunity for two small cars to piggyback. Lower level includes a bedroom, full bath, family room and bonus room.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral Grove Place#Bath#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7332 Legacy Lane

Better than new home on a quiet cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large deluxe kitchen, Open floor plan, stone fire place (gas), 2-zone heat/air, vaulted master bedroom, 2 walk-in closets, 2-car garage, water softener, humidity control system, intercoms, wired security, great neighborhood... with a basement that is 75% completed/finished. Framing complete, rough-in electrical and plumbing complete, and most sheetrock has been hung! Lots of space and potential!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9518 Draycott Court

Move-In Ready!Gorgeous townhouse in the heart of Burke.This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathrooms townhouse has fresh paint, refinished hardwood on the main floor and brand new carpet in all the bedrooms. The house has plenty of storage and a custom walk in closet in the master bedroom, and a large liner closet in the upstairs hallway. Nice deck on the main levelWalkout finished basement with fireplace, porcelain tiles and fenced backyard Close to metro and VRE. Easy access to I395, 123, 286, and I495.Do not miss this opportunity!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4316 Hallfield Manor

Welcome to this fantastic duplex in highly sought after Hallfield Manor! 3 Bedrooms, 1 full, 1 half bath. Modern remodeled kitchen, freshly painted throughout, newer carpets, beautiful wood look floors upstairs and plenty of basement room for entertaining! Recessed lighting throughout. Roof 2019, HWH 2018, HVAC 2018. Huge yard with a storage shed, and driveway for off street parking! Just move right in so schedule your appointment today!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13833 Mercersburg

This solid, all-brick cape cod home is situated on a gorgeous expanse of property. This home has newly refinished hardwood floors, a partially finished basement and a new hot water heater. The upper level is a separate suite with a full bath and walk-in closet. The amazing outdoor space offers a concrete patio that overlooks your own rolling hills and views on all sides. With 1.7+ acres, there is room for all your outdoor hobbies, including horses, as a large portion of the acreage is fenced in. This home is not far from Hagerstown shopping and conveniences, but with the land and views, it is a scenic haven.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

169 Envoy Court

Begin your holidays in your new home!Nice spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Webber Springs subdivision. Large kitchen with island that is open to vaulted family room with fireplace. Full unfinished basement with areaway for you to finish the way you please. Nice back yard with view of the pond. Musselman school district and easy access for commuting, shopping, and medical.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

136 Q Street NW

READY TO GO INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY! Won't last long. Ideal deal for investor / developer in a prime location. RF-1 zoning therefore 2 units by right. All permits submitted to DCRA to become 2 luxury condos: 2166 SF unit with private outdoor space and second 2066SF unit + 190SF+-Roofdeck. Parking will be available onsite. You can purchase the property now at a discount or wait until permits are fully approved and the building is shovel ready.Plans available after NDA is signed.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2430 Jurallo

Spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath Victorian style home with a fantastic wrap around porch near Cove Point Hollow is a blank slate for your best design aspirations. Situated on nearly 2.5 acres, this property will make a perfect retreat for an owner with vision and desire to restore it to highest and best use. Property will need a complete rehab. Interior demo has been performed. Structure has been taken down to studs. Bring your vision and your flashlight. Virtual tour shows a brief walk-thru,
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2380 Mitchellville Road

Experience a comfortable town home in the Lake Village Manor subdivision of Bowie. It is move in ready with a new stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Laundry facilities are centrally located upstairs. The windows upstairs have all been replaced with childproof windows. There is also the added amenity of a Nest thermostat. Parking includes 1 reserved (assigned) space and 1 permit space that can be treated as a reserved. Plenty of visitor parking.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

121 Summit Avenue

Beautiful single family home! Great Location! The home offers a great layout with beautiful tile and hardwood flooring! Lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances! The home has been freshly painted!Nice backyard with some trees (.38 lot). Attached Carport. Paved driveway. It has HVAC. It has also a backup electric baseboard heat. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, Rt. 522, I-81, Rt.11, Rt.37 and Rt.50.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

17424 Virginia Avenue

INCOME PRODUCER! Live in one side and let rent from other side help with mortgage payment. Very attractive side-by-side duplex in Halfway. Both sides are very well maintained and have 2 BR, 1 BATH on each side plus basements. Both sides have gas heat; side A has a brand new furnace. Tilt-in replacement windows; covered front and rear porches; metered separately; vacant and available for immediate possession. Sold as is, inspections with right to terminate.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

234 Vista Glen Road

POWELL -TO BE BUILT at Spring View Estates with spectacular mountain views! Not only did we turn up the curb appeal with the POWELL, but it also offers a charming front porch for keeping your packages - and guests - dry! Next stop - the heart of the home - an open, first-floor living space designed for how today's families live. We get it- You've got your hands full. That's why you can prep dinner at the oversized Kitchen island while keeping an eye on the homework getting done in the family room... and the reason why we put the laundry room on the same floor as the bedrooms! Other homesites available; photos are for representation purposes only.Enjoy the convenience of having top rated schools inside of the community. You'll enjoy even more convenience with only being 3 miles to Frederick! Spring View Estates is located just 1.2 miles to Rt. 15 and no stop lights! This offers easy access to I-270, I-70 and Fort Detrick, giving you more time to spend enjoying your new home - and less time on the road.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

404 Mill Farm Trail

You won't find another cabin like this! Tucked away into a peaceful wooded landscape, this exquisite turnkey vacation rental is situated on a secluded 4 acre lot with 150+GG water frontage on Sleepy Creek. The cabin has been renovated from top to bottom to create a cozy oasis in the middle of nature with outstanding views from every angle. While this home is perked for 2 bedrooms, the loft and garage studio are configured as additional sleeping areas.As you cross the threshold to the main floor, you will find an inviting living room featuring a wood burning stove with direct access to the wrap around deck. Around the corner, the spacious primary bedroom features stunning wood beams and comfortably fits a king size bed. The wood beams continue into the show stopping en suite bathroom which is complete with a double vanity and travertine chevron tile shower outfitted with dual shower heads. From the living room, you take the spiral staircase upstairs to the loft which is open to the living room below. With lots of light, this area can be used for work, sleep or play. Heading back down the spiral staircase through the living room and down to the lower level you will find the kitchen and second bed/bath. The kitchen has been completely renovated including all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and island. The dining room has a wood burning stove so you can entertain next to a toasty fire. Just off the dining room, the lower level bedroom has a newly renovated en suite bathroom with subway tile and a full size washer and dryer. Heading outside, the possibilities are endless for the bonus room over the garage. This tastefully updated room is currently set up as studio living space, but the real beauty is the view from the picture window. The sellers have used this property as a very successful vacation rental.+- This property averages an annual occupancy rate of 75% and maintains a 4.9 star rating on Airbnb.+-The cabin is less than 2 hours from both Washington DC and Baltimore. For ski and snowboarding lovers, the cabin is just a 45 minutes drive to White Tail. The cabin is also minutes from the historic town of Bath/Berkeley Springs, where you can partake in its natural mineral baths, local art, antiques and the Berkeley Springs State Park.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2823 Pelham Avenue

Don+GGt miss this great opportunity to own this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the Belair-Edison neighborhood. Open floor plan with brand new flooring and brand new carpet throughout the whole house. As well as fresh paint and brand new kitchen appliances. Conveniently located right off of Belair road close to shopping and schools.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

508 Robin Drive , #42

Don't miss this stunning and spacious waterfront condo with peaceful canal breezes and bay view!! The interior designer owner has restored this diamond in the rough to it's intended beauty in 2020-2021. This property has been renovated and rebuilt with amenities that very few units can compete with! Designer furniture, tiled shower, luxury vinyl tile throughout, quartz solid surfaces and full size stainless steel appliances are just the beginning BOHO Bay is conveniently located within walking distance to OCMD'S most popular restaurants and attractions! The Bayshore Community is managed by an excellent management company, has low HOA fees, multiple recent upgrades and no planned assessments! HOA fees cover hot water, basic cable and refuse disposal. Each unit has a designated storage locker and the buildings are well lit with security cameras. A community boat ramp and bike racks are maintained on site. Many slips are available for seasonal rentals. BOHO Bay is turn key and comes fully furnished with high end furnishings, art, linens and accessories. This unit has been rented through VACASA every day since listed in May 2021. Call for your private tour today. You won't be disappointed!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Seven Fountains

5.5 Prime Acres with Well Installed Located in the Heart of Fort Valley! Gorgeous Mountain Views for Miles and Perfect Views of the Seven Fountains Lake! A wonderful place to Build Your Dream Home and/or retire in the Peaceful Countryside. Would Make a Great Location for a Successful Air BnB or Farmette as well! Only 1.5 Hours to NOVA/DC! Get to I-66 in 30 minutes. Land like this does not come up often so act quick to make this Wonderful Property your very own! Additional Adjoining 4.9 Acre Lot Available for $149K! Perk Completed for 4 Bedroom Alternative Septic, Electric on Site! Well has been tested for flow and is Ready for Hook-up!
SEVEN FOUNTAINS, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15331 Ashbury Overlook Lane

For sale is roughly 51 acres bordering the town of Hillsboro in western Loudoun County. The property is in a permanent open space easement and offers potential for spectacular eastern-facing panoramic views overlooking Loudoun County wine country. Three drainfield locations offer prospective buyers flexibility over home site selection, and the deed of easement permits two single-family dwellings, each with its own secondary structure. The property is located on Ashbury Overlook Lane, a recently installed gravel road extending from Ashbury Church Road. Road maintenance shall be shared with neighboring lot owners. Charles Town Pike (Route 9) lies half-a-mile to the north, Purcellville is 5 miles south, and Leesburg is 12 miles east. The property is convenient to some of the areas most popular wineries, hiking, and sightseeing, including Doukenie Winery (2 miles), Breaux Vineyards (4 miles), the Appalachian Trail (7 miles), and Harpers Ferry National Historic Park (14 miles).
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy