Real Estate

915 Indian Creek

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOFFER Deadline: Sunday 10/17 @ 4:30 PMThis 5 BED/5 Bath home is stunning, both inside and out, Complete with all the amenities you could want in your own, private backyard! Complete with a glistening POOL; New Hot Tub;...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

218 Grimes Golden

Welcome Home to this Charming 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home situated on 5 picturesque acres. This home has been fully renovated from top to bottom. Brand new Roof, Water Heater, Water Softing System, Appliances to include Washer and Dryer, as well as all of the Lighting throughout the interior and exterior of the home. The Hardwood Floors have been completely refinished. All of the Bathrooms have been updated with gorgeous ceramic tile, updated vanities, and fixtures. The kitchen has an oversized island with upgraded appliances, under cabinet lighting, lots of cabinet storage as well as a nice sized pantry. Two Primary bedrooms, one is on the main level and can be used as an in-law suite. All of the bedrooms are oversized with tons of storage. Formal Dining Room has a butler pantry, don't like a formal dining room you can also use this room as an office. The garage has ample parking, storage, and workshop space. The detached garage has additional parking, workshop space as well as storage. Love to swim? Enjoy a nice relaxing float in the in-ground pool. Loves horses? Plenty of room for horses to roam or any other type of livestock you might enjoy. All this and so much more just 2 minutes from I81. Yet, far away enough to enjoy the calm and serenity this beautiful property has to offer. 5 minutes to local shopping and restaurants and just 10 short minutes to Historic Downtown Winchester. Do not let this one pass you by.**More pictures to come.**
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4451 Joseph Place NE , Homesite 45

New townhomes in Michigan Park now selling - over 50% sold out already!! This brand new townhome features 3 BR, 2.5 BA, rooftop terrace, and 2-car garage! This end home is starting construction now and overlooks the central park in the community and will be ready for Spring 2022 move-in. Minutes to the best of DC and Brookland and many other area amenities. The community features lots of open space and is designed to integrate within the classic homes surrounding it.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7923 Tower Court Road

Are you looking for a large yard? Don't miss this home. Great opportunity to purchase a single family home in this area close to Ft. Meade. Recent updates include a full bath addition, new carpet and paint. Oversized garage provides the opportunity for two small cars to piggyback. Lower level includes a bedroom, full bath, family room and bonus room.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

234 Vista Glen Road

POWELL -TO BE BUILT at Spring View Estates with spectacular mountain views! Not only did we turn up the curb appeal with the POWELL, but it also offers a charming front porch for keeping your packages - and guests - dry! Next stop - the heart of the home - an open, first-floor living space designed for how today's families live. We get it- You've got your hands full. That's why you can prep dinner at the oversized Kitchen island while keeping an eye on the homework getting done in the family room... and the reason why we put the laundry room on the same floor as the bedrooms! Other homesites available; photos are for representation purposes only.Enjoy the convenience of having top rated schools inside of the community. You'll enjoy even more convenience with only being 3 miles to Frederick! Spring View Estates is located just 1.2 miles to Rt. 15 and no stop lights! This offers easy access to I-270, I-70 and Fort Detrick, giving you more time to spend enjoying your new home - and less time on the road.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

38 Hamlet Drive

Spacious Updated END Townhouse in Private Location. 4 Br., 3/1 Bth. Eat-in Kitchen with 42" Upgraded Cabinets and Granite Tops, Ceramic Floor. Separate Dining room. Large Living Room with Recessed Lights and Sliders to Large Deck. Master Bedroom with Cathedral Ceiling. Finished Walk-out Basement with forth bedroom and Full Bath. Low HOA Fees. Great for owners or investors. House is currently under Lease Agreement till February 20-2022 and Tenant would like to stay (please, call for details). Convenient Location, close to shopping, restaurants, gas station, Wegmans...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

404 Mill Farm Trail

You won't find another cabin like this! Tucked away into a peaceful wooded landscape, this exquisite turnkey vacation rental is situated on a secluded 4 acre lot with 150+GG water frontage on Sleepy Creek. The cabin has been renovated from top to bottom to create a cozy oasis in the middle of nature with outstanding views from every angle. While this home is perked for 2 bedrooms, the loft and garage studio are configured as additional sleeping areas.As you cross the threshold to the main floor, you will find an inviting living room featuring a wood burning stove with direct access to the wrap around deck. Around the corner, the spacious primary bedroom features stunning wood beams and comfortably fits a king size bed. The wood beams continue into the show stopping en suite bathroom which is complete with a double vanity and travertine chevron tile shower outfitted with dual shower heads. From the living room, you take the spiral staircase upstairs to the loft which is open to the living room below. With lots of light, this area can be used for work, sleep or play. Heading back down the spiral staircase through the living room and down to the lower level you will find the kitchen and second bed/bath. The kitchen has been completely renovated including all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and island. The dining room has a wood burning stove so you can entertain next to a toasty fire. Just off the dining room, the lower level bedroom has a newly renovated en suite bathroom with subway tile and a full size washer and dryer. Heading outside, the possibilities are endless for the bonus room over the garage. This tastefully updated room is currently set up as studio living space, but the real beauty is the view from the picture window. The sellers have used this property as a very successful vacation rental.+- This property averages an annual occupancy rate of 75% and maintains a 4.9 star rating on Airbnb.+-The cabin is less than 2 hours from both Washington DC and Baltimore. For ski and snowboarding lovers, the cabin is just a 45 minutes drive to White Tail. The cabin is also minutes from the historic town of Bath/Berkeley Springs, where you can partake in its natural mineral baths, local art, antiques and the Berkeley Springs State Park.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

129 Greenridge Road

Come visit this wonderful rancher on private treed lot.Everyone longs for a sanctuary, a special place where they can recharge their batteries, both mentally and physically. Especially in times such as we are living in now, we all need that. This home is just such a place. View the expansive exterior of this renovated Rancher-style home, and you will see your future sanctuary. Expansive and bright, this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home boasts nearly 1,800 finished square feet, overlooking a deep and lush back yard. Walk through the front door, and you will feel yourself unwind as you partake of the spacious open floor plan. Imagine family gatherings here. Think of the times to come, filled with love and laughter, something we all yearn for, especially these days. Your every wish for dining spaces, indoor and outdoor, is fulfilled before your very eyes, with a full length french door leading to a spacious deck overlooking the trees and the stream at the end of the yard. Designer details are everywhere, with white cabinets in the kitchen, updated HVAC system, new washer and dryer, and completely refinished hardwood floors through out the main level. Haven't you also dreamed of a big Walk Out basement with Club Room? You'll find it here, and more! Imagine family get-togethers in the large, comfortable space, where you can watch movies, play games, or share a bottle of wine, beer or soda. Descend the gorgeous stenciled steps to the walk out lower level and find multiple spaces to enjoy. Whether relaxing in front of the large TV in the family room area, playing games in the sunny game room area, or enjoying morning coffee while sitting on your spacious glass enclosed sunroom, there is plenty of space to enjoy inside and outside of this beautiful home. Once you get outside, there is a verdant quarter acre plus backyard, inviting both, family, friends, kids, and pets for everyone's enjoyment! Back inside, there is 2nd updated full bathroom, as well as a huge unfinished space that includes the laundry, work out space, and lots of storage space. Even a basement workshop and lots of unfinished space give you so many more possibilities.Welcome home! Visit today and experience everything and more that you've been seeking in your new Lutherville residence.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7332 Legacy Lane

Better than new home on a quiet cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large deluxe kitchen, Open floor plan, stone fire place (gas), 2-zone heat/air, vaulted master bedroom, 2 walk-in closets, 2-car garage, water softener, humidity control system, intercoms, wired security, great neighborhood... with a basement that is 75% completed/finished. Framing complete, rough-in electrical and plumbing complete, and most sheetrock has been hung! Lots of space and potential!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Seven Fountains

5.5 Prime Acres with Well Installed Located in the Heart of Fort Valley! Gorgeous Mountain Views for Miles and Perfect Views of the Seven Fountains Lake! A wonderful place to Build Your Dream Home and/or retire in the Peaceful Countryside. Would Make a Great Location for a Successful Air BnB or Farmette as well! Only 1.5 Hours to NOVA/DC! Get to I-66 in 30 minutes. Land like this does not come up often so act quick to make this Wonderful Property your very own! Additional Adjoining 4.9 Acre Lot Available for $149K! Perk Completed for 4 Bedroom Alternative Septic, Electric on Site! Well has been tested for flow and is Ready for Hook-up!
SEVEN FOUNTAINS, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9518 Draycott Court

Move-In Ready!Gorgeous townhouse in the heart of Burke.This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathrooms townhouse has fresh paint, refinished hardwood on the main floor and brand new carpet in all the bedrooms. The house has plenty of storage and a custom walk in closet in the master bedroom, and a large liner closet in the upstairs hallway. Nice deck on the main levelWalkout finished basement with fireplace, porcelain tiles and fenced backyard Close to metro and VRE. Easy access to I395, 123, 286, and I495.Do not miss this opportunity!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2380 Mitchellville Road

Experience a comfortable town home in the Lake Village Manor subdivision of Bowie. It is move in ready with a new stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Laundry facilities are centrally located upstairs. The windows upstairs have all been replaced with childproof windows. There is also the added amenity of a Nest thermostat. Parking includes 1 reserved (assigned) space and 1 permit space that can be treated as a reserved. Plenty of visitor parking.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2430 Jurallo

Spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath Victorian style home with a fantastic wrap around porch near Cove Point Hollow is a blank slate for your best design aspirations. Situated on nearly 2.5 acres, this property will make a perfect retreat for an owner with vision and desire to restore it to highest and best use. Property will need a complete rehab. Interior demo has been performed. Structure has been taken down to studs. Bring your vision and your flashlight. Virtual tour shows a brief walk-thru,
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4929 Foote Street NE , #14

Branch Park Condos exceed all expectations! New & Rich two toned hardwood floors, gleaming granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, handsome cabinets & vanity, energy efficient washer/dryer unit, luxury marble bath, recess lighting all over the home, counter-high room divider, central HVAC, security electronic entry. Unit comes with big windows allowing more natural lighting. Minutes away from the Capitol, steps away from metro rail and the New East Capitol Market Place w/ assigned parking Lot #14 and plenty more parking on the street.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13833 Mercersburg

This solid, all-brick cape cod home is situated on a gorgeous expanse of property. This home has newly refinished hardwood floors, a partially finished basement and a new hot water heater. The upper level is a separate suite with a full bath and walk-in closet. The amazing outdoor space offers a concrete patio that overlooks your own rolling hills and views on all sides. With 1.7+ acres, there is room for all your outdoor hobbies, including horses, as a large portion of the acreage is fenced in. This home is not far from Hagerstown shopping and conveniences, but with the land and views, it is a scenic haven.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8250 Pushaw Station Road

$59,900 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDCA2002360. Priced To Sell - 3.83 acre lot in Northern Calvert less than 5 minutes from Chesapeake Beach and North Beach. Quiet and secluded neighborhood with NO HOA. Enough room for horses or ATV's. Close to Andrews and Pax River. Easement agreement with BG&E for a gravel driveway to access the property. **Property may or may not be buildable in its current condition, the buyer may go to a surveyor/engineer to have a feasibility study as a complete title history must be done, perc tests and other reports needed to make that determination. Property is priced for fast cash sale as-is.**
OWINGS, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1020 Southern Night Lane

Lovely 3 level 3 bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 half bath, brick front end unit town house with huge fence back yard and large deck in the Montgomery Meadow. Recently updates include new roof (2018) , new window (2018), new carpet (2018). Fully finished walk out basement. Two reserved parking spaces (#265). Community pool, tennis courts, tot lot. Only few minutes from I-270, shopping centers, library, restaurants and the new Spectrum Town Center development. Open house Sunday 2-4 pm (10/31/2021). Please wear mask and take off shoes in the foyer. Thank you!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

408 Adams Street

Presenting a charming remodeled Victorian home in a fantastic Eastport location. This turn-key updated single family is perfect for anyone interested in living the downtown, Annapolis / Eastport lifestyle. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a detached two-car garage/workshop, & two additional off-street parking spaces for vehicles or boat storage. Take notice of the inviting wrap around front, the perfect way to end or begin your day. Enter the home and find that the first level boasts a living room, large dining area, full bath, updated kitchen and heart of pine flooring throughout. The kitchen renovations are tastefully chosen and extensive including the removal of a wall (opening the space to dining/living areas), updated cabinetry, install of stainless-steel range ventilation hood, new lighting fixtures, trendy breakfast bar, custom poured countertops, farm sink and subway tile backsplash. The pristine kitchen is equipped with a GE Profile Gas Range, GE Profile Refrigerator, GE Profile Dishwasher and a GE Monogram 7 shelf wine fridge. The second floor offers a master suite with a newly built walk-in closet, second bedroom, and third room for office/nursery/bedroom. The owners renovated the upstairs bathroom in 2020, adding high end fixtures and a Restoration Hardware vanity. A laundry room with updated units was recently moved to the second floor for convenience. All bathrooms are dressed with wainscotting molding, neutral colors and claw foot tubs. The home has new custom exterior doors on the front and back entrances & kitchen storm glass windows. The entire house has updated electrical wiring and the interior and exterior have been recently painted. Alarm system and recently replaced standing seam roof. A 6+GG privacy fence encloses the large back yard perfect for entertaining, terrific area for a garden, and secure for any pet owner. All lighting fixtures on first and second floor are new and include dimmable recessed LED lights, creating ambience for all living spaces. A connected brick patio leads around the side of the home to the back patio as well as to the garage/driveway. This property is within walking distance to Eastport shopping, notable restaurants, yacht clubs, Spa Creek, Back Creek, and Downtown Annapolis. 408 Adams is beautifully appointed combining the best of historic significance with modern touches. This is a must-see Annapolis property with everything a buyer would desire in the Maritime Republic of Eastport.
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

818 Falcon Drive

Come see this well cared for home in an established neighborhood. First floor features a wood burning fireplace in den, living room, dining room, and eat in kitchen perfect for holiday entertaining. French doors in kitchen lead to outside low maintenance deck with built in bench seating. 4 bedrooms upstairs with a master bedroom with its own dressing area and full bath. Finished basement features a separate entrance an additional room that can be used as a bedroom or office. There is also a full bath, full size washer and dryer, and plenty of space... perfect for in-laws. Also features two car attached garage and spacious driveway that provides ample off street parking. Home being sold As is+G-bring all offers! Rare opportunity to own a home with NO HOA fees!Due to concerns regarding co-vid 19 all guests must wear masks when entering the property. Shoe covers will be provided at front door and no more than 3 people including agent per showing. Do not schedule showings if anyone in your party exhibits co-vid symptoms. We must keep everyone safe!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

121 Summit Avenue

Beautiful single family home! Great Location! The home offers a great layout with beautiful tile and hardwood flooring! Lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances! The home has been freshly painted!Nice backyard with some trees (.38 lot). Attached Carport. Paved driveway. It has HVAC. It has also a backup electric baseboard heat. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, Rt. 522, I-81, Rt.11, Rt.37 and Rt.50.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

508 Robin Drive , #42

Don't miss this stunning and spacious waterfront condo with peaceful canal breezes and bay view!! The interior designer owner has restored this diamond in the rough to it's intended beauty in 2020-2021. This property has been renovated and rebuilt with amenities that very few units can compete with! Designer furniture, tiled shower, luxury vinyl tile throughout, quartz solid surfaces and full size stainless steel appliances are just the beginning BOHO Bay is conveniently located within walking distance to OCMD'S most popular restaurants and attractions! The Bayshore Community is managed by an excellent management company, has low HOA fees, multiple recent upgrades and no planned assessments! HOA fees cover hot water, basic cable and refuse disposal. Each unit has a designated storage locker and the buildings are well lit with security cameras. A community boat ramp and bike racks are maintained on site. Many slips are available for seasonal rentals. BOHO Bay is turn key and comes fully furnished with high end furnishings, art, linens and accessories. This unit has been rented through VACASA every day since listed in May 2021. Call for your private tour today. You won't be disappointed!
REAL ESTATE

