CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

332 Tumbleweed Place

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPEN SATURDAY, 10/16/2021 FROM 2-4.Very nice Starter Home in a great neighborhood with easy access to shopping and major travel routes. If comfort and convenience are what you need, then this is the home for you! Handsomely Priced. Featuring 3BR/1.1BA with a very nice Galley Kitchen with a...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

218 Grimes Golden

Welcome Home to this Charming 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home situated on 5 picturesque acres. This home has been fully renovated from top to bottom. Brand new Roof, Water Heater, Water Softing System, Appliances to include Washer and Dryer, as well as all of the Lighting throughout the interior and exterior of the home. The Hardwood Floors have been completely refinished. All of the Bathrooms have been updated with gorgeous ceramic tile, updated vanities, and fixtures. The kitchen has an oversized island with upgraded appliances, under cabinet lighting, lots of cabinet storage as well as a nice sized pantry. Two Primary bedrooms, one is on the main level and can be used as an in-law suite. All of the bedrooms are oversized with tons of storage. Formal Dining Room has a butler pantry, don't like a formal dining room you can also use this room as an office. The garage has ample parking, storage, and workshop space. The detached garage has additional parking, workshop space as well as storage. Love to swim? Enjoy a nice relaxing float in the in-ground pool. Loves horses? Plenty of room for horses to roam or any other type of livestock you might enjoy. All this and so much more just 2 minutes from I81. Yet, far away enough to enjoy the calm and serenity this beautiful property has to offer. 5 minutes to local shopping and restaurants and just 10 short minutes to Historic Downtown Winchester. Do not let this one pass you by.**More pictures to come.**
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4316 Hallfield Manor

Welcome to this fantastic duplex in highly sought after Hallfield Manor! 3 Bedrooms, 1 full, 1 half bath. Modern remodeled kitchen, freshly painted throughout, newer carpets, beautiful wood look floors upstairs and plenty of basement room for entertaining! Recessed lighting throughout. Roof 2019, HWH 2018, HVAC 2018. Huge yard with a storage shed, and driveway for off street parking! Just move right in so schedule your appointment today!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4451 Joseph Place NE , Homesite 45

New townhomes in Michigan Park now selling - over 50% sold out already!! This brand new townhome features 3 BR, 2.5 BA, rooftop terrace, and 2-car garage! This end home is starting construction now and overlooks the central park in the community and will be ready for Spring 2022 move-in. Minutes to the best of DC and Brookland and many other area amenities. The community features lots of open space and is designed to integrate within the classic homes surrounding it.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

121 Summit Avenue

Beautiful single family home! Great Location! The home offers a great layout with beautiful tile and hardwood flooring! Lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances! The home has been freshly painted!Nice backyard with some trees (.38 lot). Attached Carport. Paved driveway. It has HVAC. It has also a backup electric baseboard heat. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, Rt. 522, I-81, Rt.11, Rt.37 and Rt.50.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tumbleweed#Starter Home#Llc#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13833 Mercersburg

This solid, all-brick cape cod home is situated on a gorgeous expanse of property. This home has newly refinished hardwood floors, a partially finished basement and a new hot water heater. The upper level is a separate suite with a full bath and walk-in closet. The amazing outdoor space offers a concrete patio that overlooks your own rolling hills and views on all sides. With 1.7+ acres, there is room for all your outdoor hobbies, including horses, as a large portion of the acreage is fenced in. This home is not far from Hagerstown shopping and conveniences, but with the land and views, it is a scenic haven.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14807 Rydell Road , #103

Welcome Home to a beautiful & convenient Madison Ridge condo! with New Carpet, New Painting through out the entire condo including doors and ceilings, two years old HVAC unit! MOVE IN READY. This second-door unit has great great flow - the main living area is wide open. Easily view the living room, dining room, kitchen, and balcony all in a glance. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances overlooks the dinning room, with a counter/bar area perfect for serving. The hall leads to in-unit laundry, full bath & bedroom, and a spacious primary suite with another full bath & huge walk-in closet. It is a perfect place for convenient, low-maintenance living- for yourself, or you tenants. All exterior maintenance for this unit is included, along with water, sewer, and trash removal. One designated parking space with plenty of additional visitor parking spaces, and community amenities such as outdoor pool, jogging/walking path, playground, clubhouse, tennis court, & community car wash station! Located next to major commuter routes (66, 28 & 29), shopping, dinning, and recreation areas, only 20 minutes from Dulles Airport. An affordable place to live in a fantastic location & community! Schedule a tour today, before it's too late.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4929 Foote Street NE , #14

Branch Park Condos exceed all expectations! New & Rich two toned hardwood floors, gleaming granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, handsome cabinets & vanity, energy efficient washer/dryer unit, luxury marble bath, recess lighting all over the home, counter-high room divider, central HVAC, security electronic entry. Unit comes with big windows allowing more natural lighting. Minutes away from the Capitol, steps away from metro rail and the New East Capitol Market Place w/ assigned parking Lot #14 and plenty more parking on the street.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

17424 Virginia Avenue

INCOME PRODUCER! Live in one side and let rent from other side help with mortgage payment. Very attractive side-by-side duplex in Halfway. Both sides are very well maintained and have 2 BR, 1 BATH on each side plus basements. Both sides have gas heat; side A has a brand new furnace. Tilt-in replacement windows; covered front and rear porches; metered separately; vacant and available for immediate possession. Sold as is, inspections with right to terminate.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

38 Hamlet Drive

Spacious Updated END Townhouse in Private Location. 4 Br., 3/1 Bth. Eat-in Kitchen with 42" Upgraded Cabinets and Granite Tops, Ceramic Floor. Separate Dining room. Large Living Room with Recessed Lights and Sliders to Large Deck. Master Bedroom with Cathedral Ceiling. Finished Walk-out Basement with forth bedroom and Full Bath. Low HOA Fees. Great for owners or investors. House is currently under Lease Agreement till February 20-2022 and Tenant would like to stay (please, call for details). Convenient Location, close to shopping, restaurants, gas station, Wegmans...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8250 Pushaw Station Road

$59,900 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDCA2002360. Priced To Sell - 3.83 acre lot in Northern Calvert less than 5 minutes from Chesapeake Beach and North Beach. Quiet and secluded neighborhood with NO HOA. Enough room for horses or ATV's. Close to Andrews and Pax River. Easement agreement with BG&E for a gravel driveway to access the property. **Property may or may not be buildable in its current condition, the buyer may go to a surveyor/engineer to have a feasibility study as a complete title history must be done, perc tests and other reports needed to make that determination. Property is priced for fast cash sale as-is.**
OWINGS, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7923 Tower Court Road

Are you looking for a large yard? Don't miss this home. Great opportunity to purchase a single family home in this area close to Ft. Meade. Recent updates include a full bath addition, new carpet and paint. Oversized garage provides the opportunity for two small cars to piggyback. Lower level includes a bedroom, full bath, family room and bonus room.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7332 Legacy Lane

Better than new home on a quiet cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large deluxe kitchen, Open floor plan, stone fire place (gas), 2-zone heat/air, vaulted master bedroom, 2 walk-in closets, 2-car garage, water softener, humidity control system, intercoms, wired security, great neighborhood... with a basement that is 75% completed/finished. Framing complete, rough-in electrical and plumbing complete, and most sheetrock has been hung! Lots of space and potential!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

818 Falcon Drive

Come see this well cared for home in an established neighborhood. First floor features a wood burning fireplace in den, living room, dining room, and eat in kitchen perfect for holiday entertaining. French doors in kitchen lead to outside low maintenance deck with built in bench seating. 4 bedrooms upstairs with a master bedroom with its own dressing area and full bath. Finished basement features a separate entrance an additional room that can be used as a bedroom or office. There is also a full bath, full size washer and dryer, and plenty of space... perfect for in-laws. Also features two car attached garage and spacious driveway that provides ample off street parking. Home being sold As is+G-bring all offers! Rare opportunity to own a home with NO HOA fees!Due to concerns regarding co-vid 19 all guests must wear masks when entering the property. Shoe covers will be provided at front door and no more than 3 people including agent per showing. Do not schedule showings if anyone in your party exhibits co-vid symptoms. We must keep everyone safe!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2823 Pelham Avenue

Don+GGt miss this great opportunity to own this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the Belair-Edison neighborhood. Open floor plan with brand new flooring and brand new carpet throughout the whole house. As well as fresh paint and brand new kitchen appliances. Conveniently located right off of Belair road close to shopping and schools.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1020 Southern Night Lane

Lovely 3 level 3 bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 half bath, brick front end unit town house with huge fence back yard and large deck in the Montgomery Meadow. Recently updates include new roof (2018) , new window (2018), new carpet (2018). Fully finished walk out basement. Two reserved parking spaces (#265). Community pool, tennis courts, tot lot. Only few minutes from I-270, shopping centers, library, restaurants and the new Spectrum Town Center development. Open house Sunday 2-4 pm (10/31/2021). Please wear mask and take off shoes in the foyer. Thank you!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

404 Mill Farm Trail

You won't find another cabin like this! Tucked away into a peaceful wooded landscape, this exquisite turnkey vacation rental is situated on a secluded 4 acre lot with 150+GG water frontage on Sleepy Creek. The cabin has been renovated from top to bottom to create a cozy oasis in the middle of nature with outstanding views from every angle. While this home is perked for 2 bedrooms, the loft and garage studio are configured as additional sleeping areas.As you cross the threshold to the main floor, you will find an inviting living room featuring a wood burning stove with direct access to the wrap around deck. Around the corner, the spacious primary bedroom features stunning wood beams and comfortably fits a king size bed. The wood beams continue into the show stopping en suite bathroom which is complete with a double vanity and travertine chevron tile shower outfitted with dual shower heads. From the living room, you take the spiral staircase upstairs to the loft which is open to the living room below. With lots of light, this area can be used for work, sleep or play. Heading back down the spiral staircase through the living room and down to the lower level you will find the kitchen and second bed/bath. The kitchen has been completely renovated including all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and island. The dining room has a wood burning stove so you can entertain next to a toasty fire. Just off the dining room, the lower level bedroom has a newly renovated en suite bathroom with subway tile and a full size washer and dryer. Heading outside, the possibilities are endless for the bonus room over the garage. This tastefully updated room is currently set up as studio living space, but the real beauty is the view from the picture window. The sellers have used this property as a very successful vacation rental.+- This property averages an annual occupancy rate of 75% and maintains a 4.9 star rating on Airbnb.+-The cabin is less than 2 hours from both Washington DC and Baltimore. For ski and snowboarding lovers, the cabin is just a 45 minutes drive to White Tail. The cabin is also minutes from the historic town of Bath/Berkeley Springs, where you can partake in its natural mineral baths, local art, antiques and the Berkeley Springs State Park.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

134 Deer Run

Showings start Monday Nov. 25th.WINDTRYST is a substantial, custom built and architect designed home by the current,original owners.The features and attention to detail that mark a well thought out design layout are immediately apparent when one enters the foyer highlighted by custom wood inlay design matching the leaded glass transom over the mahogany entrance door.Venturing right from the foyer will lead you past a gallery to the private office with artist loft above and a view of the goldfish pond.Left will lead you past separate dining and living rooms into the recently upgraded kitchen and breakfast area. Access from the kitchen is an enclosed porch with convertible storm window and screen openings.Adjacent to the spacious Kitchen is a Family Room with corner fireplace. Both rooms feature full length windows providing gorgeous pond and mountain views.The first floor, large master suite is conveniently located adjacent to these most-used rooms of the home. An additional private guest room wit h full bath is also on the first floor. Two bedrooms with full bath and walk-in attic storage all on the second level. An oversized two car attached garage is accessible from the laundry hallway. Also a detached 3 car garage w/ workshop.,Painted Cabinets,Fireplace in Family Room,Fireplace in Living Room.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

169 Envoy Court

Begin your holidays in your new home!Nice spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Webber Springs subdivision. Large kitchen with island that is open to vaulted family room with fireplace. Full unfinished basement with areaway for you to finish the way you please. Nice back yard with view of the pond. Musselman school district and easy access for commuting, shopping, and medical.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9518 Draycott Court

Move-In Ready!Gorgeous townhouse in the heart of Burke.This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathrooms townhouse has fresh paint, refinished hardwood on the main floor and brand new carpet in all the bedrooms. The house has plenty of storage and a custom walk in closet in the master bedroom, and a large liner closet in the upstairs hallway. Nice deck on the main levelWalkout finished basement with fireplace, porcelain tiles and fenced backyard Close to metro and VRE. Easy access to I395, 123, 286, and I495.Do not miss this opportunity!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

508 Robin Drive , #42

Don't miss this stunning and spacious waterfront condo with peaceful canal breezes and bay view!! The interior designer owner has restored this diamond in the rough to it's intended beauty in 2020-2021. This property has been renovated and rebuilt with amenities that very few units can compete with! Designer furniture, tiled shower, luxury vinyl tile throughout, quartz solid surfaces and full size stainless steel appliances are just the beginning BOHO Bay is conveniently located within walking distance to OCMD'S most popular restaurants and attractions! The Bayshore Community is managed by an excellent management company, has low HOA fees, multiple recent upgrades and no planned assessments! HOA fees cover hot water, basic cable and refuse disposal. Each unit has a designated storage locker and the buildings are well lit with security cameras. A community boat ramp and bike racks are maintained on site. Many slips are available for seasonal rentals. BOHO Bay is turn key and comes fully furnished with high end furnishings, art, linens and accessories. This unit has been rented through VACASA every day since listed in May 2021. Call for your private tour today. You won't be disappointed!
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy