332 Tumbleweed Place

Welcome Home to a beautiful & convenient Madison Ridge condo! with New Carpet, New Painting through out the entire condo including doors and ceilings, two years old HVAC unit! MOVE IN READY. This second-door unit has great great flow - the main living area is wide open. Easily view the living room, dining room, kitchen, and balcony all in a glance. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances overlooks the dinning room, with a counter/bar area perfect for serving. The hall leads to in-unit laundry, full bath & bedroom, and a spacious primary suite with another full bath & huge walk-in closet. It is a perfect place for convenient, low-maintenance living- for yourself, or you tenants. All exterior maintenance for this unit is included, along with water, sewer, and trash removal. One designated parking space with plenty of additional visitor parking spaces, and community amenities such as outdoor pool, jogging/walking path, playground, clubhouse, tennis court, & community car wash station! Located next to major commuter routes (66, 28 & 29), shopping, dinning, and recreation areas, only 20 minutes from Dulles Airport. An affordable place to live in a fantastic location & community! Schedule a tour today, before it's too late.
