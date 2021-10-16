6226 Riverbend

-----TO BE BUILT----VERSAILLES at Spring View Estates by Ryan Homes. If you're looking for a home that combines the quality and style of a classic with a modern sense of design and layout, look no further than the Versailles. The spacious and light-filled foyer welcomes you with a sense of openness. A living room provides a formal reception area; or choose the French-door study for a work-from-home aesthetic that's never stuffy. A dining room is defined by a column, so it retains its formal appeal without feeling closed off. The first floor hall area draws you back towards the rear of the home, where an open plan, two-story family room, kitchen and dinette form today's new social triangles o that you never feel too far away from the action. The kitchen is generous and open over a large rectangular island with plenty of seating and prep area. A service wing off the kitchen leads to an indispensable family entry area that boasts a large closet, optional arrival center and planning desk, and a huge pantry. On the other side of the house sits a first floor bedroom with full bath, and a covered porch that brings the outside in. Upstairs the practical luxury continues with a huge open loft that provides a second floor living area. Or choose to make this a bonus room or bonus bedroom with its own bath. The primary suite is a private retreat and features dual walk-in closets, a sitting area and standard tray ceiling. The primary bath has dual vanities, an oversized shower and compartmentalized toilet. Or opt for the soaking tub for a spa experience at home. The secondary bedrooms are huge and each features a walk-in closet. A coveted second floor laundry rounds out the floor. Many areas offer an optional finished lower level that can have a home office, media room or full bath. The Versailles comes in a variety of traditional and craftsman elevations. Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.Enjoy the convenience of having top rated schools inside of the community. You'll enjoy even more convenience with only being 3 miles to Frederick! Spring View Estates is located just 1.2 miles to Rt. 15 and no stop lights! This offers easy access to I-270, I-70 and Fort Detrick, giving you more time to spend enjoying your new home - and less time on the road.

