6226 Riverbend

PHOTOS PENDING...RARE FIND! Well-maintained rambler situated on 5 quiet acres. Inviting front porch welcomes you inside to an open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout the main living area. Large eat-in kitchen boasts an island with bar seating, pantry and access to the back deck. Beautiful custom built-ins and a desk...
Welcome Home to this Charming 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home situated on 5 picturesque acres. This home has been fully renovated from top to bottom. Brand new Roof, Water Heater, Water Softing System, Appliances to include Washer and Dryer, as well as all of the Lighting throughout the interior and exterior of the home. The Hardwood Floors have been completely refinished. All of the Bathrooms have been updated with gorgeous ceramic tile, updated vanities, and fixtures. The kitchen has an oversized island with upgraded appliances, under cabinet lighting, lots of cabinet storage as well as a nice sized pantry. Two Primary bedrooms, one is on the main level and can be used as an in-law suite. All of the bedrooms are oversized with tons of storage. Formal Dining Room has a butler pantry, don't like a formal dining room you can also use this room as an office. The garage has ample parking, storage, and workshop space. The detached garage has additional parking, workshop space as well as storage. Love to swim? Enjoy a nice relaxing float in the in-ground pool. Loves horses? Plenty of room for horses to roam or any other type of livestock you might enjoy. All this and so much more just 2 minutes from I81. Yet, far away enough to enjoy the calm and serenity this beautiful property has to offer. 5 minutes to local shopping and restaurants and just 10 short minutes to Historic Downtown Winchester. Do not let this one pass you by.**More pictures to come.**
Welcome Home to a beautiful & convenient Madison Ridge condo! with New Carpet, New Painting through out the entire condo including doors and ceilings, two years old HVAC unit! MOVE IN READY. This second-door unit has great great flow - the main living area is wide open. Easily view the living room, dining room, kitchen, and balcony all in a glance. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances overlooks the dinning room, with a counter/bar area perfect for serving. The hall leads to in-unit laundry, full bath & bedroom, and a spacious primary suite with another full bath & huge walk-in closet. It is a perfect place for convenient, low-maintenance living- for yourself, or you tenants. All exterior maintenance for this unit is included, along with water, sewer, and trash removal. One designated parking space with plenty of additional visitor parking spaces, and community amenities such as outdoor pool, jogging/walking path, playground, clubhouse, tennis court, & community car wash station! Located next to major commuter routes (66, 28 & 29), shopping, dinning, and recreation areas, only 20 minutes from Dulles Airport. An affordable place to live in a fantastic location & community! Schedule a tour today, before it's too late.
Spacious Updated END Townhouse in Private Location. 4 Br., 3/1 Bth. Eat-in Kitchen with 42" Upgraded Cabinets and Granite Tops, Ceramic Floor. Separate Dining room. Large Living Room with Recessed Lights and Sliders to Large Deck. Master Bedroom with Cathedral Ceiling. Finished Walk-out Basement with forth bedroom and Full Bath. Low HOA Fees. Great for owners or investors. House is currently under Lease Agreement till February 20-2022 and Tenant would like to stay (please, call for details). Convenient Location, close to shopping, restaurants, gas station, Wegmans...
Come see this well cared for home in an established neighborhood. First floor features a wood burning fireplace in den, living room, dining room, and eat in kitchen perfect for holiday entertaining. French doors in kitchen lead to outside low maintenance deck with built in bench seating. 4 bedrooms upstairs with a master bedroom with its own dressing area and full bath. Finished basement features a separate entrance an additional room that can be used as a bedroom or office. There is also a full bath, full size washer and dryer, and plenty of space... perfect for in-laws. Also features two car attached garage and spacious driveway that provides ample off street parking. Home being sold As is+G-bring all offers! Rare opportunity to own a home with NO HOA fees!Due to concerns regarding co-vid 19 all guests must wear masks when entering the property. Shoe covers will be provided at front door and no more than 3 people including agent per showing. Do not schedule showings if anyone in your party exhibits co-vid symptoms. We must keep everyone safe!
Spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath Victorian style home with a fantastic wrap around porch near Cove Point Hollow is a blank slate for your best design aspirations. Situated on nearly 2.5 acres, this property will make a perfect retreat for an owner with vision and desire to restore it to highest and best use. Property will need a complete rehab. Interior demo has been performed. Structure has been taken down to studs. Bring your vision and your flashlight. Virtual tour shows a brief walk-thru,
Don't miss this stunning and spacious waterfront condo with peaceful canal breezes and bay view!! The interior designer owner has restored this diamond in the rough to it's intended beauty in 2020-2021. This property has been renovated and rebuilt with amenities that very few units can compete with! Designer furniture, tiled shower, luxury vinyl tile throughout, quartz solid surfaces and full size stainless steel appliances are just the beginning BOHO Bay is conveniently located within walking distance to OCMD'S most popular restaurants and attractions! The Bayshore Community is managed by an excellent management company, has low HOA fees, multiple recent upgrades and no planned assessments! HOA fees cover hot water, basic cable and refuse disposal. Each unit has a designated storage locker and the buildings are well lit with security cameras. A community boat ramp and bike racks are maintained on site. Many slips are available for seasonal rentals. BOHO Bay is turn key and comes fully furnished with high end furnishings, art, linens and accessories. This unit has been rented through VACASA every day since listed in May 2021. Call for your private tour today. You won't be disappointed!
Enjoy the lush Creekside Park view from your front porch! Gorgeous Putnam model in unbeatable Loudoun Valley Estates II location. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 2 car garage, deck. Four finished levels. Living room, separate formal dining room with tray ceiling. Spacious kitchen open to the family room features 5 burner gas cooking, stainless appliances, granite countertops, abundant cabinetry and large pantry. Family room with gas fireplace. Sunroom/mudroom with tile floor and entrance to deck. Primary bedroom suite features walk-in closet, full bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Washer/dryer on bedroom level. Walk-up basement features large rec room, full bath, recessed lighting, unfinished bedroom, and large storage room. 2 zone heating/cooling.Award winning LVII community amenities include clubhouse, pools, tennis courts, trails, parks, basketball court, playground and social activities. 2 minutes to elementary and high schools. Great location convenient to shopping, 267 Dulles Greenway, Dulles Airport, Leesburg, Fairfax, Tysons and future Metro.
Move-In Ready!Gorgeous townhouse in the heart of Burke.This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathrooms townhouse has fresh paint, refinished hardwood on the main floor and brand new carpet in all the bedrooms. The house has plenty of storage and a custom walk in closet in the master bedroom, and a large liner closet in the upstairs hallway. Nice deck on the main levelWalkout finished basement with fireplace, porcelain tiles and fenced backyard Close to metro and VRE. Easy access to I395, 123, 286, and I495.Do not miss this opportunity!
Beautiful single family home! Great Location! The home offers a great layout with beautiful tile and hardwood flooring! Lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances! The home has been freshly painted!Nice backyard with some trees (.38 lot). Attached Carport. Paved driveway. It has HVAC. It has also a backup electric baseboard heat. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, Rt. 522, I-81, Rt.11, Rt.37 and Rt.50.
Don+GGt miss this great opportunity to own this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the Belair-Edison neighborhood. Open floor plan with brand new flooring and brand new carpet throughout the whole house. As well as fresh paint and brand new kitchen appliances. Conveniently located right off of Belair road close to shopping and schools.
Branch Park Condos exceed all expectations! New & Rich two toned hardwood floors, gleaming granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, handsome cabinets & vanity, energy efficient washer/dryer unit, luxury marble bath, recess lighting all over the home, counter-high room divider, central HVAC, security electronic entry. Unit comes with big windows allowing more natural lighting. Minutes away from the Capitol, steps away from metro rail and the New East Capitol Market Place w/ assigned parking Lot #14 and plenty more parking on the street.
You will not find a more beautifully updated move-in ready townhome in the highly sought after Aspenwood neighborhood. This fully updated beauty features 3 freshly painted levels with new carpet and luxury vinyl plank flooring, 2 beds, 2 full and 1 half baths across 1,152 finished sq. ft. All of the bathrooms have been completely updated - new tile flooring, showers, fixtures, countertops and lighting. As you enter the main level, you are captivated by a brightly updated kitchen with gleaming granite countertops, 42" cabinetry, all new stainless steel appliances, completely updated powder room, beautiful hardwood flooring in the dining / living room combination, bar top dining and a slider to the huge deck with privacy lattice to entertain the largest of gatherings. As you ascend to the upstairs, notice the nicely updated rod iron rails and then you are greeted with two newly carpeted bedrooms. The Owner's Suite with vaulted ceiling and double closets has an ensuite spa-like bath that will take your breath away. The ensuite bath has been completely updated with a slipper tub, separate glass and masterfully tiled stand alone shower with a rain showerhead along with the tile floors and vanity that are designer quality. The second bedroom brings in lots of light with the double windows and plenty of closet space. As you work your way to the fully finished basement, again noticing the beautiful staircase, you have another fully updated full spa-like bathroom with stand alone tile and glass enclosed shower, tile floors and an updated vanity w new fixtures, a nicely finished laundry area that includes a washer / dryer and a super inviting large family room (or addtl bedroom) with a corner fireplace, barn door, luxury vinyl planks and a slider that leads to a large wood deck and fully fenced-in backyard sure to satisfy your outdoor entertainment needs. New roof. Convenient access to Savage Park and Savage Mill, Rts 29, 32, 1 and 95. Minutes to Ft Meade, Downtown Columbia, BWI airport and the MARC train in Historic Laurel. Please follow the Covid-19 CDC guidelines while touring this home. Hurry to schedule a tour of this home. It will not last!
-----TO BE BUILT----VERSAILLES at Spring View Estates by Ryan Homes. If you're looking for a home that combines the quality and style of a classic with a modern sense of design and layout, look no further than the Versailles. The spacious and light-filled foyer welcomes you with a sense of openness. A living room provides a formal reception area; or choose the French-door study for a work-from-home aesthetic that's never stuffy. A dining room is defined by a column, so it retains its formal appeal without feeling closed off. The first floor hall area draws you back towards the rear of the home, where an open plan, two-story family room, kitchen and dinette form today's new social triangles o that you never feel too far away from the action. The kitchen is generous and open over a large rectangular island with plenty of seating and prep area. A service wing off the kitchen leads to an indispensable family entry area that boasts a large closet, optional arrival center and planning desk, and a huge pantry. On the other side of the house sits a first floor bedroom with full bath, and a covered porch that brings the outside in. Upstairs the practical luxury continues with a huge open loft that provides a second floor living area. Or choose to make this a bonus room or bonus bedroom with its own bath. The primary suite is a private retreat and features dual walk-in closets, a sitting area and standard tray ceiling. The primary bath has dual vanities, an oversized shower and compartmentalized toilet. Or opt for the soaking tub for a spa experience at home. The secondary bedrooms are huge and each features a walk-in closet. A coveted second floor laundry rounds out the floor. Many areas offer an optional finished lower level that can have a home office, media room or full bath. The Versailles comes in a variety of traditional and craftsman elevations. Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.Enjoy the convenience of having top rated schools inside of the community. You'll enjoy even more convenience with only being 3 miles to Frederick! Spring View Estates is located just 1.2 miles to Rt. 15 and no stop lights! This offers easy access to I-270, I-70 and Fort Detrick, giving you more time to spend enjoying your new home - and less time on the road.
Gorgeous & unique Cape Cod situated on 3.35 Acres with impressive 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Totally remodeled throughout! Home backs to Goldmans Creek and looks out on the Potomac River in front. Huge covered front porch with upgraded fans perfect for enjoying a cool breeze on a warm summer day. A brand new rear deck great for relaxing and entertaining. Interior features bright and open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors. Large living area bathed in natural light and centered by a fireplace and custom mantle. Stunning kitchen with quartz counters, new elegant marble tile floor, stainless appliances, and ample cabinet and counter space. Sizable primary bedroom and ensuite with 5ft shower on main level. Additional 2 bedrooms and centrally located full bath on main level with 5ft tub & shower. Laundry on main level for added convenience. Upper level features additional 2 bedrooms and full bath. Artesian Well = No water bill! This home also does NOT require flood insurance. Great location in the Golf Cart Community of Colonial Beach - no double taxes! Your choice of fantastic local restaurants including High Tides, Lighthouse, Wilkerson's, Riverboat, Hunan & more. Additional acreage available for purchase both home & the additional land are zoned residential & commercial. Don'+G+Gt miss out on this rare find in colonial beach!
Why wait to build when you gave move right in to an almost new home? Popular Chesapeake floor plan, the property is barely two years young, and checks all of the right boxes: main floor master suite, full basement and attached two car garage. The open floor plan allows for plenty of natural light, and features a spacious great room, huge kitchen with generous sized island, upgraded kitchen appliances, including a gas range. Eat in kitchen opens to a rear deck; there is also a formal dining room, which could also be used as an office/study. Split bedroom design, the master suite has tiled shower, large walk in closet and double vanities. Relax in the large main floor great room or head downstairs to the finished den with its TV/movie area. Sellers chose to add an additional bedroom and full bath in the basement. The remaining unfinished area of the basement has lots of space for additional expansion or storage. The property is located on a quiet area, with few homes and green space just across the front yard. Spring Creek is an amenity rich community, that has a pool, playground, fitness room, tennis courts, plus a golf course. Owner uses Firefly internet. BE SURE TO VIEW THE 360 TOUR!,Granite Counter.
Seeking a truly "staycation" vibe on an idyllic large nearly half acre lot in Vienna? Here it is! Sun-drenched and spacious 5BR/3.5BA 2-car garage front porch Colonial on a dreamy 0.46 acre cul-de-sac lot cornering to a lake * Walk mere feet to the picturesque lake, have s'mores by the Tennessee fieldstone firepit, saunter through the clearing in the woods in your private fenced rear yard to read a good book in the hammock, unwind in the private hot tub area, enjoy a sustainable vegetable and herb garden with reclaimed stone, or relax in the spacious screened porch with reclaimed barn wood wall * Plenty of room to roam with nearly 3500sf across 3 finished levels, including 5 generous Bedrooms and 3 Full baths UP (all baths are renovated with granite and ceramic tile!) * Hardwood floors on main and upper levels, brand new lower level carpet * Box bay window in formal living room and elegant formal dining room with double door to expansive rear screened porch * Updated white kitchen with granite on island and perimeter, and brand new SS fridge and stove leads to sunny breakfast room with bay window * Brick hearth gas fireplace in family room with 3 piece picture window * 2-car side load garage plus long driveway * 2020 siding, 2019 HVAC * Convenient to commuter routes, downtown Vienna shops and restaurants, yet return to a truly sensational lot that is not to be missed!
A brick pathway and portico entry welcome you to this upgraded brick-front home set on a .46 acre homesite. Step inside to find freshly painted interiors, living room with bright bow picture window and wood burning fireplace, dining room with new light fixture and chair rail trim, and refinished hardwoods in the sunroom and remodeled kitchen showcasing new quartz countertops, new stainless appliances, new sink, new faucet, new fixtures, and cheery skylight. Incredible sunroom offers panoramic views and walkout access to the backyard and freshly stained gazebo! Primary bedroom with new hexagon windows, large sitting room, and private bath with new tile floors and reglazed shower with new door. Hallway bathroom also features new tile floors, reglazed tub, and new vanity light. Finished lower level with new carpet and rec room with walkout access to the slate patio and backyard. Welcome home!
Great opportunity to own a lovely, palatial, five bedroom, four full baths, one half bath, perfectly sited on a large 2.25 flat acre private lot in the desired DARNESTOWN OUTSIDE subdivision for under a million. Beautiful Brick front, marble and hardwood flooring throughout the main level, sun drenched with over sized windows, vaulted ceilings, formal dining and living room, family room with cozy wood burning fireplace, Gourmet kitchen, updated baths, laundry room on main level., and convenient office.A theatrical curved hardwood staircase ushers you to the second level featuring an owners suite with vaulted ceiling, his and her walk in closet, sitting room and attached luxurious bath. Three additional generous sized bedrooms and 2 additional full baths and a large loft with shiny hardwood flooring, ideal for a media room for gaming, additional office space or den. Fully finished, walk out, lower level with additional family room with another wood burning fireplace, huge recreation room with full bar/mini kitchen and built in work shelving for office work, children's homework or drafting/drawing. A fifth legal bedroom boasts a walk in closet and attached full bath. A storage room with built in shelving and 2 utility closets round out the lower level. Three car over sized side loading garages and huge driveway can accommodate an additional 10 cars for gatherings. HURRY WON'T LAST!
**Home sold in "as is" condition with good bones, good lot, and plenty of potential.** Gas water heater (2015) HVAC (2005) , double pane windows.**Gorgeous 11,000 square foot lot backing to trees and a daylight walkout basement with sliding doors to patio. **Light filled home with excellent flow from foyer into living room, dining room, and kitchen open to the breakfast area.**A bay window offers treed views and is a perfect spot to begin the day.**Powder room has abundant storage cabinets **A door from the kitchen leads to the big carport which has been enclosed as a screened in porch. The porch has a door to the back yard along with access to the second attic.**Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a linen closet plus an opening to even more storage in the attic.** One family loved the home and garden for 40 years, and it awaits the next owner who will lavish love -- and updates -- upon it. **
This home is a builder's dream. Being sold AS IS in a highly sought after neighborhood. This lot is ready for you to plan the home you've always wanted with the luxury of being in a popular neighborhood . Large lot backing to trees and located close to amenities, shopping, travel and more.
Comments / 0