1801 Powder Horn Terrace

Come visit this wonderful rancher on private treed lot.Everyone longs for a sanctuary, a special place where they can recharge their batteries, both mentally and physically. Especially in times such as we are living in now, we all need that. This home is just such a place. View the expansive exterior of this renovated Rancher-style home, and you will see your future sanctuary. Expansive and bright, this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home boasts nearly 1,800 finished square feet, overlooking a deep and lush back yard. Walk through the front door, and you will feel yourself unwind as you partake of the spacious open floor plan. Imagine family gatherings here. Think of the times to come, filled with love and laughter, something we all yearn for, especially these days. Your every wish for dining spaces, indoor and outdoor, is fulfilled before your very eyes, with a full length french door leading to a spacious deck overlooking the trees and the stream at the end of the yard. Designer details are everywhere, with white cabinets in the kitchen, updated HVAC system, new washer and dryer, and completely refinished hardwood floors through out the main level. Haven't you also dreamed of a big Walk Out basement with Club Room? You'll find it here, and more! Imagine family get-togethers in the large, comfortable space, where you can watch movies, play games, or share a bottle of wine, beer or soda. Descend the gorgeous stenciled steps to the walk out lower level and find multiple spaces to enjoy. Whether relaxing in front of the large TV in the family room area, playing games in the sunny game room area, or enjoying morning coffee while sitting on your spacious glass enclosed sunroom, there is plenty of space to enjoy inside and outside of this beautiful home. Once you get outside, there is a verdant quarter acre plus backyard, inviting both, family, friends, kids, and pets for everyone's enjoyment! Back inside, there is 2nd updated full bathroom, as well as a huge unfinished space that includes the laundry, work out space, and lots of storage space. Even a basement workshop and lots of unfinished space give you so many more possibilities.Welcome home! Visit today and experience everything and more that you've been seeking in your new Lutherville residence.

REAL ESTATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO