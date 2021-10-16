CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

1801 Powder Horn Terrace

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation! Location! Location!This beautiful wonderful 3 level townhouse is located next to of all the actions. Close to VRE, Major highways, Shoppings, Restaurants, Movie theaters, etc. Community pool, tennis court, basketball court, and jogging trail will provide ample activities for the residents. Upgraded...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

218 Grimes Golden

Welcome Home to this Charming 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home situated on 5 picturesque acres. This home has been fully renovated from top to bottom. Brand new Roof, Water Heater, Water Softing System, Appliances to include Washer and Dryer, as well as all of the Lighting throughout the interior and exterior of the home. The Hardwood Floors have been completely refinished. All of the Bathrooms have been updated with gorgeous ceramic tile, updated vanities, and fixtures. The kitchen has an oversized island with upgraded appliances, under cabinet lighting, lots of cabinet storage as well as a nice sized pantry. Two Primary bedrooms, one is on the main level and can be used as an in-law suite. All of the bedrooms are oversized with tons of storage. Formal Dining Room has a butler pantry, don't like a formal dining room you can also use this room as an office. The garage has ample parking, storage, and workshop space. The detached garage has additional parking, workshop space as well as storage. Love to swim? Enjoy a nice relaxing float in the in-ground pool. Loves horses? Plenty of room for horses to roam or any other type of livestock you might enjoy. All this and so much more just 2 minutes from I81. Yet, far away enough to enjoy the calm and serenity this beautiful property has to offer. 5 minutes to local shopping and restaurants and just 10 short minutes to Historic Downtown Winchester. Do not let this one pass you by.**More pictures to come.**
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

5103 Hawaiian Terrace

2-Bedroom Apartment | Bottom Floor | Vouchers Accepted - Contact us at (513) 342-4565 Ext 1 or nip.leasing.com to set up a viewing or apply at https://niproperties.appfolio.com/listings. Spacious, 2 bed -1.5 bath, apartment home. Available NOW and ready to move in! Off-street parking, and coin-operated laundry. Water & heat included...
CINCINNATI, OH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

38 Hamlet Drive

Spacious Updated END Townhouse in Private Location. 4 Br., 3/1 Bth. Eat-in Kitchen with 42" Upgraded Cabinets and Granite Tops, Ceramic Floor. Separate Dining room. Large Living Room with Recessed Lights and Sliders to Large Deck. Master Bedroom with Cathedral Ceiling. Finished Walk-out Basement with forth bedroom and Full Bath. Low HOA Fees. Great for owners or investors. House is currently under Lease Agreement till February 20-2022 and Tenant would like to stay (please, call for details). Convenient Location, close to shopping, restaurants, gas station, Wegmans...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2823 Pelham Avenue

Don+GGt miss this great opportunity to own this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the Belair-Edison neighborhood. Open floor plan with brand new flooring and brand new carpet throughout the whole house. As well as fresh paint and brand new kitchen appliances. Conveniently located right off of Belair road close to shopping and schools.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

136 Q Street NW

READY TO GO INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY! Won't last long. Ideal deal for investor / developer in a prime location. RF-1 zoning therefore 2 units by right. All permits submitted to DCRA to become 2 luxury condos: 2166 SF unit with private outdoor space and second 2066SF unit + 190SF+-Roofdeck. Parking will be available onsite. You can purchase the property now at a discount or wait until permits are fully approved and the building is shovel ready.Plans available after NDA is signed.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

404 Mill Farm Trail

You won't find another cabin like this! Tucked away into a peaceful wooded landscape, this exquisite turnkey vacation rental is situated on a secluded 4 acre lot with 150+GG water frontage on Sleepy Creek. The cabin has been renovated from top to bottom to create a cozy oasis in the middle of nature with outstanding views from every angle. While this home is perked for 2 bedrooms, the loft and garage studio are configured as additional sleeping areas.As you cross the threshold to the main floor, you will find an inviting living room featuring a wood burning stove with direct access to the wrap around deck. Around the corner, the spacious primary bedroom features stunning wood beams and comfortably fits a king size bed. The wood beams continue into the show stopping en suite bathroom which is complete with a double vanity and travertine chevron tile shower outfitted with dual shower heads. From the living room, you take the spiral staircase upstairs to the loft which is open to the living room below. With lots of light, this area can be used for work, sleep or play. Heading back down the spiral staircase through the living room and down to the lower level you will find the kitchen and second bed/bath. The kitchen has been completely renovated including all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and island. The dining room has a wood burning stove so you can entertain next to a toasty fire. Just off the dining room, the lower level bedroom has a newly renovated en suite bathroom with subway tile and a full size washer and dryer. Heading outside, the possibilities are endless for the bonus room over the garage. This tastefully updated room is currently set up as studio living space, but the real beauty is the view from the picture window. The sellers have used this property as a very successful vacation rental.+- This property averages an annual occupancy rate of 75% and maintains a 4.9 star rating on Airbnb.+-The cabin is less than 2 hours from both Washington DC and Baltimore. For ski and snowboarding lovers, the cabin is just a 45 minutes drive to White Tail. The cabin is also minutes from the historic town of Bath/Berkeley Springs, where you can partake in its natural mineral baths, local art, antiques and the Berkeley Springs State Park.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8250 Pushaw Station Road

$59,900 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDCA2002360. Priced To Sell - 3.83 acre lot in Northern Calvert less than 5 minutes from Chesapeake Beach and North Beach. Quiet and secluded neighborhood with NO HOA. Enough room for horses or ATV's. Close to Andrews and Pax River. Easement agreement with BG&E for a gravel driveway to access the property. **Property may or may not be buildable in its current condition, the buyer may go to a surveyor/engineer to have a feasibility study as a complete title history must be done, perc tests and other reports needed to make that determination. Property is priced for fast cash sale as-is.**
OWINGS, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4316 Hallfield Manor

Welcome to this fantastic duplex in highly sought after Hallfield Manor! 3 Bedrooms, 1 full, 1 half bath. Modern remodeled kitchen, freshly painted throughout, newer carpets, beautiful wood look floors upstairs and plenty of basement room for entertaining! Recessed lighting throughout. Roof 2019, HWH 2018, HVAC 2018. Huge yard with a storage shed, and driveway for off street parking! Just move right in so schedule your appointment today!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

234 Vista Glen Road

POWELL -TO BE BUILT at Spring View Estates with spectacular mountain views! Not only did we turn up the curb appeal with the POWELL, but it also offers a charming front porch for keeping your packages - and guests - dry! Next stop - the heart of the home - an open, first-floor living space designed for how today's families live. We get it- You've got your hands full. That's why you can prep dinner at the oversized Kitchen island while keeping an eye on the homework getting done in the family room... and the reason why we put the laundry room on the same floor as the bedrooms! Other homesites available; photos are for representation purposes only.Enjoy the convenience of having top rated schools inside of the community. You'll enjoy even more convenience with only being 3 miles to Frederick! Spring View Estates is located just 1.2 miles to Rt. 15 and no stop lights! This offers easy access to I-270, I-70 and Fort Detrick, giving you more time to spend enjoying your new home - and less time on the road.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

129 Greenridge Road

Come visit this wonderful rancher on private treed lot.Everyone longs for a sanctuary, a special place where they can recharge their batteries, both mentally and physically. Especially in times such as we are living in now, we all need that. This home is just such a place. View the expansive exterior of this renovated Rancher-style home, and you will see your future sanctuary. Expansive and bright, this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home boasts nearly 1,800 finished square feet, overlooking a deep and lush back yard. Walk through the front door, and you will feel yourself unwind as you partake of the spacious open floor plan. Imagine family gatherings here. Think of the times to come, filled with love and laughter, something we all yearn for, especially these days. Your every wish for dining spaces, indoor and outdoor, is fulfilled before your very eyes, with a full length french door leading to a spacious deck overlooking the trees and the stream at the end of the yard. Designer details are everywhere, with white cabinets in the kitchen, updated HVAC system, new washer and dryer, and completely refinished hardwood floors through out the main level. Haven't you also dreamed of a big Walk Out basement with Club Room? You'll find it here, and more! Imagine family get-togethers in the large, comfortable space, where you can watch movies, play games, or share a bottle of wine, beer or soda. Descend the gorgeous stenciled steps to the walk out lower level and find multiple spaces to enjoy. Whether relaxing in front of the large TV in the family room area, playing games in the sunny game room area, or enjoying morning coffee while sitting on your spacious glass enclosed sunroom, there is plenty of space to enjoy inside and outside of this beautiful home. Once you get outside, there is a verdant quarter acre plus backyard, inviting both, family, friends, kids, and pets for everyone's enjoyment! Back inside, there is 2nd updated full bathroom, as well as a huge unfinished space that includes the laundry, work out space, and lots of storage space. Even a basement workshop and lots of unfinished space give you so many more possibilities.Welcome home! Visit today and experience everything and more that you've been seeking in your new Lutherville residence.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2430 Jurallo

Spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath Victorian style home with a fantastic wrap around porch near Cove Point Hollow is a blank slate for your best design aspirations. Situated on nearly 2.5 acres, this property will make a perfect retreat for an owner with vision and desire to restore it to highest and best use. Property will need a complete rehab. Interior demo has been performed. Structure has been taken down to studs. Bring your vision and your flashlight. Virtual tour shows a brief walk-thru,
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15331 Ashbury Overlook Lane

For sale is roughly 51 acres bordering the town of Hillsboro in western Loudoun County. The property is in a permanent open space easement and offers potential for spectacular eastern-facing panoramic views overlooking Loudoun County wine country. Three drainfield locations offer prospective buyers flexibility over home site selection, and the deed of easement permits two single-family dwellings, each with its own secondary structure. The property is located on Ashbury Overlook Lane, a recently installed gravel road extending from Ashbury Church Road. Road maintenance shall be shared with neighboring lot owners. Charles Town Pike (Route 9) lies half-a-mile to the north, Purcellville is 5 miles south, and Leesburg is 12 miles east. The property is convenient to some of the areas most popular wineries, hiking, and sightseeing, including Doukenie Winery (2 miles), Breaux Vineyards (4 miles), the Appalachian Trail (7 miles), and Harpers Ferry National Historic Park (14 miles).
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1020 Southern Night Lane

Lovely 3 level 3 bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 half bath, brick front end unit town house with huge fence back yard and large deck in the Montgomery Meadow. Recently updates include new roof (2018) , new window (2018), new carpet (2018). Fully finished walk out basement. Two reserved parking spaces (#265). Community pool, tennis courts, tot lot. Only few minutes from I-270, shopping centers, library, restaurants and the new Spectrum Town Center development. Open house Sunday 2-4 pm (10/31/2021). Please wear mask and take off shoes in the foyer. Thank you!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

121 Summit Avenue

Beautiful single family home! Great Location! The home offers a great layout with beautiful tile and hardwood flooring! Lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances! The home has been freshly painted!Nice backyard with some trees (.38 lot). Attached Carport. Paved driveway. It has HVAC. It has also a backup electric baseboard heat. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, Rt. 522, I-81, Rt.11, Rt.37 and Rt.50.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

169 Envoy Court

Begin your holidays in your new home!Nice spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Webber Springs subdivision. Large kitchen with island that is open to vaulted family room with fireplace. Full unfinished basement with areaway for you to finish the way you please. Nice back yard with view of the pond. Musselman school district and easy access for commuting, shopping, and medical.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5 acres Palmer Road

These 5 UNRESTRICTED acres could be the ideal spot for you to build your Dream Home! Surround yourself with privacy and the serenity of nature while also being an easy drive to all amenities. Come take a look around today!. Listing courtesy of Touchstone Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2380 Mitchellville Road

Experience a comfortable town home in the Lake Village Manor subdivision of Bowie. It is move in ready with a new stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Laundry facilities are centrally located upstairs. The windows upstairs have all been replaced with childproof windows. There is also the added amenity of a Nest thermostat. Parking includes 1 reserved (assigned) space and 1 permit space that can be treated as a reserved. Plenty of visitor parking.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Seven Fountains

5.5 Prime Acres with Well Installed Located in the Heart of Fort Valley! Gorgeous Mountain Views for Miles and Perfect Views of the Seven Fountains Lake! A wonderful place to Build Your Dream Home and/or retire in the Peaceful Countryside. Would Make a Great Location for a Successful Air BnB or Farmette as well! Only 1.5 Hours to NOVA/DC! Get to I-66 in 30 minutes. Land like this does not come up often so act quick to make this Wonderful Property your very own! Additional Adjoining 4.9 Acre Lot Available for $149K! Perk Completed for 4 Bedroom Alternative Septic, Electric on Site! Well has been tested for flow and is Ready for Hook-up!
SEVEN FOUNTAINS, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

23181 Hanworth Street

Enjoy the lush Creekside Park view from your front porch! Gorgeous Putnam model in unbeatable Loudoun Valley Estates II location. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 2 car garage, deck. Four finished levels. Living room, separate formal dining room with tray ceiling. Spacious kitchen open to the family room features 5 burner gas cooking, stainless appliances, granite countertops, abundant cabinetry and large pantry. Family room with gas fireplace. Sunroom/mudroom with tile floor and entrance to deck. Primary bedroom suite features walk-in closet, full bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Washer/dryer on bedroom level. Walk-up basement features large rec room, full bath, recessed lighting, unfinished bedroom, and large storage room. 2 zone heating/cooling.Award winning LVII community amenities include clubhouse, pools, tennis courts, trails, parks, basketball court, playground and social activities. 2 minutes to elementary and high schools. Great location convenient to shopping, 267 Dulles Greenway, Dulles Airport, Leesburg, Fairfax, Tysons and future Metro.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8865 Willowwood Way

You will not find a more beautifully updated move-in ready townhome in the highly sought after Aspenwood neighborhood. This fully updated beauty features 3 freshly painted levels with new carpet and luxury vinyl plank flooring, 2 beds, 2 full and 1 half baths across 1,152 finished sq. ft. All of the bathrooms have been completely updated - new tile flooring, showers, fixtures, countertops and lighting. As you enter the main level, you are captivated by a brightly updated kitchen with gleaming granite countertops, 42" cabinetry, all new stainless steel appliances, completely updated powder room, beautiful hardwood flooring in the dining / living room combination, bar top dining and a slider to the huge deck with privacy lattice to entertain the largest of gatherings. As you ascend to the upstairs, notice the nicely updated rod iron rails and then you are greeted with two newly carpeted bedrooms. The Owner's Suite with vaulted ceiling and double closets has an ensuite spa-like bath that will take your breath away. The ensuite bath has been completely updated with a slipper tub, separate glass and masterfully tiled stand alone shower with a rain showerhead along with the tile floors and vanity that are designer quality. The second bedroom brings in lots of light with the double windows and plenty of closet space. As you work your way to the fully finished basement, again noticing the beautiful staircase, you have another fully updated full spa-like bathroom with stand alone tile and glass enclosed shower, tile floors and an updated vanity w new fixtures, a nicely finished laundry area that includes a washer / dryer and a super inviting large family room (or addtl bedroom) with a corner fireplace, barn door, luxury vinyl planks and a slider that leads to a large wood deck and fully fenced-in backyard sure to satisfy your outdoor entertainment needs. New roof. Convenient access to Savage Park and Savage Mill, Rts 29, 32, 1 and 95. Minutes to Ft Meade, Downtown Columbia, BWI airport and the MARC train in Historic Laurel. Please follow the Covid-19 CDC guidelines while touring this home. Hurry to schedule a tour of this home. It will not last!
HOME & GARDEN

