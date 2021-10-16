CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1108 Rutland Avenue

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTotally renovated three story townhouse in the Eager Park area of East Baltimore Area . This house as been expanded to give you more living space. Two bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half bathroom. Stainless steel appliances, Partially finished basement with a full bathroom....

218 Grimes Golden

Welcome Home to this Charming 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home situated on 5 picturesque acres. This home has been fully renovated from top to bottom. Brand new Roof, Water Heater, Water Softing System, Appliances to include Washer and Dryer, as well as all of the Lighting throughout the interior and exterior of the home. The Hardwood Floors have been completely refinished. All of the Bathrooms have been updated with gorgeous ceramic tile, updated vanities, and fixtures. The kitchen has an oversized island with upgraded appliances, under cabinet lighting, lots of cabinet storage as well as a nice sized pantry. Two Primary bedrooms, one is on the main level and can be used as an in-law suite. All of the bedrooms are oversized with tons of storage. Formal Dining Room has a butler pantry, don't like a formal dining room you can also use this room as an office. The garage has ample parking, storage, and workshop space. The detached garage has additional parking, workshop space as well as storage. Love to swim? Enjoy a nice relaxing float in the in-ground pool. Loves horses? Plenty of room for horses to roam or any other type of livestock you might enjoy. All this and so much more just 2 minutes from I81. Yet, far away enough to enjoy the calm and serenity this beautiful property has to offer. 5 minutes to local shopping and restaurants and just 10 short minutes to Historic Downtown Winchester. Do not let this one pass you by.**More pictures to come.**
2430 Jurallo

Spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath Victorian style home with a fantastic wrap around porch near Cove Point Hollow is a blank slate for your best design aspirations. Situated on nearly 2.5 acres, this property will make a perfect retreat for an owner with vision and desire to restore it to highest and best use. Property will need a complete rehab. Interior demo has been performed. Structure has been taken down to studs. Bring your vision and your flashlight. Virtual tour shows a brief walk-thru,
8250 Pushaw Station Road

$59,900 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDCA2002360. Priced To Sell - 3.83 acre lot in Northern Calvert less than 5 minutes from Chesapeake Beach and North Beach. Quiet and secluded neighborhood with NO HOA. Enough room for horses or ATV's. Close to Andrews and Pax River. Easement agreement with BG&E for a gravel driveway to access the property. **Property may or may not be buildable in its current condition, the buyer may go to a surveyor/engineer to have a feasibility study as a complete title history must be done, perc tests and other reports needed to make that determination. Property is priced for fast cash sale as-is.**
14807 Rydell Road , #103

Welcome Home to a beautiful & convenient Madison Ridge condo! with New Carpet, New Painting through out the entire condo including doors and ceilings, two years old HVAC unit! MOVE IN READY. This second-door unit has great great flow - the main living area is wide open. Easily view the living room, dining room, kitchen, and balcony all in a glance. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances overlooks the dinning room, with a counter/bar area perfect for serving. The hall leads to in-unit laundry, full bath & bedroom, and a spacious primary suite with another full bath & huge walk-in closet. It is a perfect place for convenient, low-maintenance living- for yourself, or you tenants. All exterior maintenance for this unit is included, along with water, sewer, and trash removal. One designated parking space with plenty of additional visitor parking spaces, and community amenities such as outdoor pool, jogging/walking path, playground, clubhouse, tennis court, & community car wash station! Located next to major commuter routes (66, 28 & 29), shopping, dinning, and recreation areas, only 20 minutes from Dulles Airport. An affordable place to live in a fantastic location & community! Schedule a tour today, before it's too late.
17424 Virginia Avenue

INCOME PRODUCER! Live in one side and let rent from other side help with mortgage payment. Very attractive side-by-side duplex in Halfway. Both sides are very well maintained and have 2 BR, 1 BATH on each side plus basements. Both sides have gas heat; side A has a brand new furnace. Tilt-in replacement windows; covered front and rear porches; metered separately; vacant and available for immediate possession. Sold as is, inspections with right to terminate.
2823 Pelham Avenue

Don+GGt miss this great opportunity to own this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the Belair-Edison neighborhood. Open floor plan with brand new flooring and brand new carpet throughout the whole house. As well as fresh paint and brand new kitchen appliances. Conveniently located right off of Belair road close to shopping and schools.
13833 Mercersburg

This solid, all-brick cape cod home is situated on a gorgeous expanse of property. This home has newly refinished hardwood floors, a partially finished basement and a new hot water heater. The upper level is a separate suite with a full bath and walk-in closet. The amazing outdoor space offers a concrete patio that overlooks your own rolling hills and views on all sides. With 1.7+ acres, there is room for all your outdoor hobbies, including horses, as a large portion of the acreage is fenced in. This home is not far from Hagerstown shopping and conveniences, but with the land and views, it is a scenic haven.
7923 Tower Court Road

Are you looking for a large yard? Don't miss this home. Great opportunity to purchase a single family home in this area close to Ft. Meade. Recent updates include a full bath addition, new carpet and paint. Oversized garage provides the opportunity for two small cars to piggyback. Lower level includes a bedroom, full bath, family room and bonus room.
136 Q Street NW

READY TO GO INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY! Won't last long. Ideal deal for investor / developer in a prime location. RF-1 zoning therefore 2 units by right. All permits submitted to DCRA to become 2 luxury condos: 2166 SF unit with private outdoor space and second 2066SF unit + 190SF+-Roofdeck. Parking will be available onsite. You can purchase the property now at a discount or wait until permits are fully approved and the building is shovel ready.Plans available after NDA is signed.
2380 Mitchellville Road

Experience a comfortable town home in the Lake Village Manor subdivision of Bowie. It is move in ready with a new stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Laundry facilities are centrally located upstairs. The windows upstairs have all been replaced with childproof windows. There is also the added amenity of a Nest thermostat. Parking includes 1 reserved (assigned) space and 1 permit space that can be treated as a reserved. Plenty of visitor parking.
818 Falcon Drive

Come see this well cared for home in an established neighborhood. First floor features a wood burning fireplace in den, living room, dining room, and eat in kitchen perfect for holiday entertaining. French doors in kitchen lead to outside low maintenance deck with built in bench seating. 4 bedrooms upstairs with a master bedroom with its own dressing area and full bath. Finished basement features a separate entrance an additional room that can be used as a bedroom or office. There is also a full bath, full size washer and dryer, and plenty of space... perfect for in-laws. Also features two car attached garage and spacious driveway that provides ample off street parking. Home being sold As is+G-bring all offers! Rare opportunity to own a home with NO HOA fees!Due to concerns regarding co-vid 19 all guests must wear masks when entering the property. Shoe covers will be provided at front door and no more than 3 people including agent per showing. Do not schedule showings if anyone in your party exhibits co-vid symptoms. We must keep everyone safe!
404 Mill Farm Trail

You won't find another cabin like this! Tucked away into a peaceful wooded landscape, this exquisite turnkey vacation rental is situated on a secluded 4 acre lot with 150+GG water frontage on Sleepy Creek. The cabin has been renovated from top to bottom to create a cozy oasis in the middle of nature with outstanding views from every angle. While this home is perked for 2 bedrooms, the loft and garage studio are configured as additional sleeping areas.As you cross the threshold to the main floor, you will find an inviting living room featuring a wood burning stove with direct access to the wrap around deck. Around the corner, the spacious primary bedroom features stunning wood beams and comfortably fits a king size bed. The wood beams continue into the show stopping en suite bathroom which is complete with a double vanity and travertine chevron tile shower outfitted with dual shower heads. From the living room, you take the spiral staircase upstairs to the loft which is open to the living room below. With lots of light, this area can be used for work, sleep or play. Heading back down the spiral staircase through the living room and down to the lower level you will find the kitchen and second bed/bath. The kitchen has been completely renovated including all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and island. The dining room has a wood burning stove so you can entertain next to a toasty fire. Just off the dining room, the lower level bedroom has a newly renovated en suite bathroom with subway tile and a full size washer and dryer. Heading outside, the possibilities are endless for the bonus room over the garage. This tastefully updated room is currently set up as studio living space, but the real beauty is the view from the picture window. The sellers have used this property as a very successful vacation rental.+- This property averages an annual occupancy rate of 75% and maintains a 4.9 star rating on Airbnb.+-The cabin is less than 2 hours from both Washington DC and Baltimore. For ski and snowboarding lovers, the cabin is just a 45 minutes drive to White Tail. The cabin is also minutes from the historic town of Bath/Berkeley Springs, where you can partake in its natural mineral baths, local art, antiques and the Berkeley Springs State Park.
7332 Legacy Lane

Better than new home on a quiet cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large deluxe kitchen, Open floor plan, stone fire place (gas), 2-zone heat/air, vaulted master bedroom, 2 walk-in closets, 2-car garage, water softener, humidity control system, intercoms, wired security, great neighborhood... with a basement that is 75% completed/finished. Framing complete, rough-in electrical and plumbing complete, and most sheetrock has been hung! Lots of space and potential!
9518 Draycott Court

Move-In Ready!Gorgeous townhouse in the heart of Burke.This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathrooms townhouse has fresh paint, refinished hardwood on the main floor and brand new carpet in all the bedrooms. The house has plenty of storage and a custom walk in closet in the master bedroom, and a large liner closet in the upstairs hallway. Nice deck on the main levelWalkout finished basement with fireplace, porcelain tiles and fenced backyard Close to metro and VRE. Easy access to I395, 123, 286, and I495.Do not miss this opportunity!
1020 Southern Night Lane

Lovely 3 level 3 bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 half bath, brick front end unit town house with huge fence back yard and large deck in the Montgomery Meadow. Recently updates include new roof (2018) , new window (2018), new carpet (2018). Fully finished walk out basement. Two reserved parking spaces (#265). Community pool, tennis courts, tot lot. Only few minutes from I-270, shopping centers, library, restaurants and the new Spectrum Town Center development. Open house Sunday 2-4 pm (10/31/2021). Please wear mask and take off shoes in the foyer. Thank you!
129 Greenridge Road

Come visit this wonderful rancher on private treed lot.Everyone longs for a sanctuary, a special place where they can recharge their batteries, both mentally and physically. Especially in times such as we are living in now, we all need that. This home is just such a place. View the expansive exterior of this renovated Rancher-style home, and you will see your future sanctuary. Expansive and bright, this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home boasts nearly 1,800 finished square feet, overlooking a deep and lush back yard. Walk through the front door, and you will feel yourself unwind as you partake of the spacious open floor plan. Imagine family gatherings here. Think of the times to come, filled with love and laughter, something we all yearn for, especially these days. Your every wish for dining spaces, indoor and outdoor, is fulfilled before your very eyes, with a full length french door leading to a spacious deck overlooking the trees and the stream at the end of the yard. Designer details are everywhere, with white cabinets in the kitchen, updated HVAC system, new washer and dryer, and completely refinished hardwood floors through out the main level. Haven't you also dreamed of a big Walk Out basement with Club Room? You'll find it here, and more! Imagine family get-togethers in the large, comfortable space, where you can watch movies, play games, or share a bottle of wine, beer or soda. Descend the gorgeous stenciled steps to the walk out lower level and find multiple spaces to enjoy. Whether relaxing in front of the large TV in the family room area, playing games in the sunny game room area, or enjoying morning coffee while sitting on your spacious glass enclosed sunroom, there is plenty of space to enjoy inside and outside of this beautiful home. Once you get outside, there is a verdant quarter acre plus backyard, inviting both, family, friends, kids, and pets for everyone's enjoyment! Back inside, there is 2nd updated full bathroom, as well as a huge unfinished space that includes the laundry, work out space, and lots of storage space. Even a basement workshop and lots of unfinished space give you so many more possibilities.Welcome home! Visit today and experience everything and more that you've been seeking in your new Lutherville residence.
5 acres Palmer Road

These 5 UNRESTRICTED acres could be the ideal spot for you to build your Dream Home! Surround yourself with privacy and the serenity of nature while also being an easy drive to all amenities. Come take a look around today!. Listing courtesy of Touchstone Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...
0 Seven Fountains

5.5 Prime Acres with Well Installed Located in the Heart of Fort Valley! Gorgeous Mountain Views for Miles and Perfect Views of the Seven Fountains Lake! A wonderful place to Build Your Dream Home and/or retire in the Peaceful Countryside. Would Make a Great Location for a Successful Air BnB or Farmette as well! Only 1.5 Hours to NOVA/DC! Get to I-66 in 30 minutes. Land like this does not come up often so act quick to make this Wonderful Property your very own! Additional Adjoining 4.9 Acre Lot Available for $149K! Perk Completed for 4 Bedroom Alternative Septic, Electric on Site! Well has been tested for flow and is Ready for Hook-up!
23181 Hanworth Street

Enjoy the lush Creekside Park view from your front porch! Gorgeous Putnam model in unbeatable Loudoun Valley Estates II location. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 2 car garage, deck. Four finished levels. Living room, separate formal dining room with tray ceiling. Spacious kitchen open to the family room features 5 burner gas cooking, stainless appliances, granite countertops, abundant cabinetry and large pantry. Family room with gas fireplace. Sunroom/mudroom with tile floor and entrance to deck. Primary bedroom suite features walk-in closet, full bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Washer/dryer on bedroom level. Walk-up basement features large rec room, full bath, recessed lighting, unfinished bedroom, and large storage room. 2 zone heating/cooling.Award winning LVII community amenities include clubhouse, pools, tennis courts, trails, parks, basketball court, playground and social activities. 2 minutes to elementary and high schools. Great location convenient to shopping, 267 Dulles Greenway, Dulles Airport, Leesburg, Fairfax, Tysons and future Metro.
43 Little Sorrel

This amazing updated Quaker-built home is located in Jacksons Meadow which adjoins the Sly Fox Golf course; It has been completely renovated down to the studs this year (2021) with 6 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. Everything throughout the house, all the appliances and fixtures are all brand new and never used! Serious attention to detail will have you clamoring to preview this beauty. Three finished level includes a walk-out basement to the large rear yard which backs to the golf course. Chef's gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, 7' island has a flat top stove with hood, stainless steel energy-efficient appliances. Family room off the kitchen with propane fireplace. Hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, recessed lighting, crown & chair rail molding on the main level. Main level study with french glass pane doors.On the upper level is the Primary suite with a spa-like bath, oversized soaking tub with jets, and a separate porcelain shower with a glass roller door, and walk-in closet Established yard of one acre & landscaping.
