Cambria Heights clips River Valley, clinches Heritage crown

Members of the Cambria Heights football team celebrate after clinching the Heritage Conference title with a victory over River Valley on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Blairsville, Pa. Kylee Surike For The Tribune-Democrat

BLAIRSVILLE – Cambria Heights hasn’t spent a whole lot of time playing catch-up during its inaugural football season in the Heritage Conference.

The Highlanders made sure it doesn’t become a habit in short order. Ryan Haluska rushed for all three Cambria Heights touchdowns in the Highlanders’ 20-7 victory against River Valley at Ernie Widmar Field at Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

Cambria Heights, in its first season out of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, wrapped up the Heritage Conference championship with one game remaining.

“It’s a great accomplishment. But we’re going to enjoy it tonight and get ready for Purchase Line (Week 9) starting tomorrow,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said.

“We knew as soon we got into the Heritage, that was our goal,” quarterback Ty Stockley said. “It’s very surreal to finally accomplish that goal. But we’re just getting started because this isn’t our end.”

Haluska scored from 9, 4 and 1 yards to help Cambria Heights create a 20-7 lead that stood through the entire second half.

Haluska rushed 26 times for 123 yards.

“It feels awesome. This was our goal all year,” Haluska said. “And we’re going to try to keep the train moving.”

Stockley rushed for a game-high 124 yards on 22 carries. Cambria Heights gained 337 total yards.

“We have a lot of backs, and we try to mix it up as much as we can,” Stockley said. “Ryan is an animal. So, when they start keying on him, we have to move around it.”

“They’re a very physical team. (They were) the better team tonight,” River Valley coach Jess Houser said. “We just couldn’t shut them down. They were getting 3 or 4 yards a pop. Their offense played a hell of a game tonight.”

River Valley took a 7-0 lead on the game’s second play from scrimmage.

Angelo Bartolini, on a halfback option, fired a 60-yard scoring pass to Cage Kinney.

“We felt like we had time to come back,” Lewis said. “And as long as we had time on the clock, we thought we’d be all right.”

The Panthers’ lead lasted for 5 minutes, 24 seconds as Haluska’s 9-yard touchdown run tied the score.

“We could have just as easily laid down after that first trick-play touchdown,” Haluska said. “But I’m so proud of my guys. We got right back up and scored, and we kept it going from there.”

Cambria Heights limited Bartolini to 20 yards on 12 rushing attempts. The Panthers (6-2 overall, 5-2 conference) managed 220 total yards, although 197 came through the air.

Ball control became the name of the game for Cambria Heights in the second half.

“What we tried to do in the second half was keep (the River Valley offense) off the field,” Lewis said. “They can’t score if they’re not on the field. and our offense did a great job.”

River Valley’s best chance to climb back into contention came late in the third period after a high snap eluded punter Bailey Horvath. Bartolini covered at the Cambria Heights 7, but a holding penalty pushed the Panthers back to the 19.

The Highlanders held on downs for the second time with 1:21 to play in the period.

“We had a shot to get back in it in the second half” Houser said, “but we fumbled, shot ourselves in the foot.”

Stockley completed 1 of 2 passes for 43 yards. The one completion helped the Highlanders climb out of a hole, as he found Joseph Snedden over the middle on second-and-8 at the Cambria Heights 17. The 18-play march ended in a missed field goal attempt by Zechariah Scott from 37 yards.

The Panthers took over with 3:07 left in the final period, but the Highlanders took over on downs at their 38.

Braden Staats completed 8 of 16 passes for 137 yards. He was sacked twice.

“We were able to put some pressure on the quarterback, which is good,” Lewis said. “What we tried to do is make them one-dimensional, which we were able to do.”

Kinney led all receivers with four catches for 94 yards.