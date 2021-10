Honda has launched a pair of new electric SUVs for the Chinese market called the e:NP1 and e:NS1, which could form the basis of a new model coming to Europe in 2022. The e:NP1 is an electric SUV designed for the Chinese car market, while the e:NS1 variant is a sportier looking variant. They will both go on sale in China in spring 2022 and both are built by different Honda China joint ventures. But the brand has touted that it plans global exports of Chinese made EVs, so a European version of these models could reach showrooms later in the year as a rival for the Hyundai Kona Electric and Peugeot e-2008.

