It all comes down to this. After 13 games of mostly elite soccer, the Blue Devils’ tournament prospects come down to just a pair of games. No. 6 Duke welcomes No. 15 Notre Dame and No. 1 Florida State to Koskinen Stadium Thursday and Sunday, respectively. With No. 7 North Carolina losing to N.C. State Saturday, just one win this week should guarantee an ACC tournament berth for the Blue Devils, while sweeping the home stand could vault them all the way to second place.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO