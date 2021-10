Families should visit GetCTC.org to determine eligibility as soon as possible. This month many families across North Carolina are receiving an installment of the advance Child Tax Credit federal payment, which provides them with up to half of their total credit and bolsters their income to meet immediate needs for children’s health and well-being. These dollars can immediately improve the food and financial security of families with children at a critical time as they work to recover from the pandemic.

INCOME TAX ・ 6 DAYS AGO