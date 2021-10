UPPER-LEVEL WINDS ARE DIRECTING BIG STORMS TO OUR SOUTH. Rain returned to the Inland Northwest last week as the storm door popped open. Much-needed moisture has been falling southward into California as up to 7 inches of rain is possible in the Sacramento Valley from the current series of storms. Some of the foothill locations to the east of Sacramento could see a total of nearly 15 inches of rain from these systems, very unusual for October.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO