FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls soccer team defeated Boston Latin High 2-0 on Saturday, October 23. Fifteen minutes into the game, Brooke Haarala scored the game-winning goal off a direct kick taken by Gabby Arpino. The Goalie pushed the shot up hitting the crossbar and then got her hands on the deflection and punched the ball up again only to hit the crossbar again. Haarala chests the ball as it came down from the crossbar into the net.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO