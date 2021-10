The NHL is loaded with superstars from legends like Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, to the next wave of megastars in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. They should be the foundation of championship-caliber teams, and in most cases, they are. But it is not just about superstars when it comes to winning the Stanley Cup or competing in the NHL. You also need some strong secondary players to win. Here we take a look at one under-the-radar player for every team for the NHL 2021-22 season.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO