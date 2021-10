Mark Morris’ Jaden Anderson only had one carry on the night. But boy did he make it count. With just over two minutes left in regulation and his team clinging to a seven-point lead the Monarchs faced a third-and-one from the Woodland Beaver 40 yard line. The senior running back took the handoff and not only picked up the first down but took it all the way to the end zone. It proved to be the nail in the coffin as the Monarchs defeated the Beavers 34-15 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League matchup at Beaver Stadium.

WOODLAND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO