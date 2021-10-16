Isolation Baking video.

Did ya’ll go through the bread baking frenzy at the beginning of the pandemic like we did? What we found is that we need some serious baking help!. In this episode, we chat with one of our FAVORITE BAKERS EVER, Vallery Lomas, about how she made her way from being a full time lawyer, to a food blogger, to the first black winner of The Great American Baking Show, to an author of a beautiful book all about baking! Vallery gives us MANY tips and tricks to make our time in the kitchen painless and fulfilling and her most important advice, “Practice bakes perfect!”
