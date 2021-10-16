Isolation Baking video.

Not all Halloween content has to be bloody and gory just for the sake of scaring you silly. Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship is bloody and gory—and you can eat all the blood and gore. The series pits a bunch of bakers against each other in a string of terrifying challenges involving bizarre ingredients and even more gruesome designs. Sure, the bakers get points if their end dishes taste great, but they gotta make sure that their fondant maggots look as real as possible. It’s a fun binge if you want to keep the Halloween spirit alive 24/7, and you can’t go wrong with more Carla Hall. Just like a mummy, Season 7 is about to wrap up. You can stream all of it on discovery+!

