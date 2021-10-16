CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno police investigating deadly assault in early October

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 9 days ago

An argument at a southwest Fresno recycling center becomes deadly.

Police are looking for the suspects who assaulted a 65-year-old man who later died.

Police released this video of the two men leaving the scene near B Street and San Benito Avenue on October 2.

Investigators say the suspects got into a fight with an employee at a recycling center.

The victim stepped in to intervene and one of the suspects knocked the 65-year-old to the ground.

His head hit the sidewalk and he went into a coma for several days before dying last Friday.

This case is now being investigated as a homicide and anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

