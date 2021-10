Saweetie is never done impressing us. The "Best Friend" rapper has approximately a gazillion projects going at once (all of which contribute to her massive-and-still-growing net worth). Don't believe us? In addition to her thriving music career, there's her spot on Forbes' 30 under 30 list, her newly-launched Icy University, her PrettyLittleThing clothing line, her partnerships with major brands like Morphe and McDonald's and her acting career (see her work in Grown-ish—you'll thank us), the 28-year-old is adding host to her ever-expanding résumé.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO