Jan. 6 Committee sets Bannon contempt vote for Tuesday

It’s been weeks of dealmaking on President Biden's massive and ambitious Build Back Better plan. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) tells Ali Velshi after talks with Pelosi and Biden, he’s “very confident this is going to happen." Even as concessions are being made, Sen. Brown contends that the bill is "transformational…and when we're done with this, it's going to have an impact for the next decade or two."Oct. 24, 2021.

