Jan. 6 Committee sets Bannon contempt vote for Tuesday

MSNBC
 9 days ago

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Jan. 6 committee pushes forward with investigation as Steve Bannon ignores subpoena

The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot is moving forward with its sprawling investigation despite a snub from Trump ally Steve Bannon. MSNBC contributor Jill Wine-Banks, Daniel Strauss, Senior Political Correspondent for the New Republic, and Boston Globe Opinion Columnist Renee Graham joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the next steps in the investigation. Oct. 24, 2021.
MSNBC

Congress, minus its Republicans, wrestles over reconciliation bill

As Congress gets closer to an agreement on a multitrillion-dollar budget package, there is one actor notably missing from the negotiations: the Republican Party. It wasn’t that long ago that Republicans boasted about being the party of ideas. While Democrats are fighting over the details of policy proposals that could...
CNN

Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, who pushed baseless election fraud claims, expected to testify before January 6 committee

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection is planning for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to testify -- teeing him up to be the first Trump administration official to comply with a subpoena for an interview with the panel, Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who serves on the committee, confirmed to CNN.
MSNBC

Sen. Sherrod Brown: “People are going to see the Child Tax Credit the way they see Social Security”

It’s been weeks of dealmaking on President Biden's massive and ambitious Build Back Better plan. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) tells Ali Velshi after talks with Pelosi and Biden, he’s “very confident this is going to happen." Even as concessions are being made, Sen. Brown contends that the bill is "transformational…and when we're done with this, it's going to have an impact for the next decade or two."Oct. 24, 2021.
MSNBC

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is feeling the heat after the resignation of members of her veterans advisory council

Arizona's Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema is under increasing pressure after five members of her veterans advisory council resigned in protest, accusing her of being “one of the principal obstacles to progress” because she refuses to back key provisions of President Biden’s agenda. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to David Lucier, one of the five veterans who left Sinema’s team, about the resignations and what this all means for the Build Back Better Act and Sinema's future.Oct. 24, 2021.
The Independent

Rioter who witnessed attack on Mitch McConnell’s office on 6 January has been asked to testify before Congress

A House select committee has asked a Kentucky man who pled guilty to entering the US Capitol to testify as a witness to the events of 6 January, according to court documents.Thomas Roy Vinson and his wife Lori Vinson told investigators they entered the Capitol to peacefully express their views but left after witnessing a person start hitting the door of Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell’s office with a stanchion.In a court filing ahead of sentencing for misdeameanor charges on Friday, defence attorney Christopher Wiest requested probation so that Mr Vinson could travel to Washington DC to comply with...
MSNBC

Rep. Torres: “There’s nothing rational about the modern Republican party”

As Democrats finalize what’s in and what’s out of Biden’s ambitious social spending plan, Congressman Ritchie Torres tells Ali Velshi “it’s a disappointment,” compared to the original draft, but “a fundamental improvement” from the status quo. “The design of our public policy should not assume permanent democratic control,” warns Ritchie. He’s pushing especially hard for the extension of the Child Tax Credit and affordable housing measures, with “no confidence” that Republicans won’t end those policies immediately if they win back the majority.Oct. 23, 2021.
MSNBC

Republicans want us to move past the Jan. 6 attack — but it hasn’t even ended

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, a Republican, said Wednesday that it’s time for lawmakers to “move on” from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. During an appearance on “The View” on ABC, she echoed recent comments from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said members of Congress investigating the attempted insurrection should be “talking about the future and not the past.”
MSNBC

Rep. Dean: Jan. 6 was an ‘attack on Americans by Americans’

Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Madeleine Dean joins Lawrence O’Donnell to react to Attorney General Merrick Garland telling House lawmakers that the Justice Dept. will be following ‘facts and the law’ as it considers prosecuting former Trump aide Steve Bannon for defying a January 6 Select Committee’s subpoena. Dean also reflects on the horror that was visited on the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection.Oct. 22, 2021.
hotnewhiphop.com

January 6th Organizer Claims They Planned Event With Members of Congress & White House Staff

Two people who helped plan the January 6th protest at the Capitol, which is currently under congressional investigation, have revealed to Rolling Stone that they met with both members of Congress and White House staff to help plan the event. Two sources, identified as a “planner” and an “organizer," told the outlet that they were promised blanket pardons for any crimes committed during the protest.
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi briefly forgets Donald Trump's name on CNN's 'State of the Union'

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., briefly forgot former President Trump’s name during a Sunday interview on CNN's State of the Union. The interview was focused on the John Lewis Voting Rights Act when anchor Jake Tapper brought up President Biden's willingness to eliminate the filibuster in order to push the bill through Congress.
