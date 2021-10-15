CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie Review: The new “SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE” changes up the drill

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarring Hannah Gonera, Frances Sholto-Douglas and Mila Rayne. I should preface this review with the confession that I’ve never found 1982’s SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE quite as female-forward as its fans do. Despite the screenplay credit to feminist author Rita Mae Brown (whose work was heavily rewritten, and who vowed at the...

Chucky Meets Michael Myers in Official Halloween Kills Crossover Spot

It's Chucky vs. Michael Myers! Carving pumpkins is child's play when Chucky meets Michael Myers in a crossover ad promoting Chucky and Halloween Kills. The iconic slasher killers cross paths in a promo aired ahead of the October 12 series premiere of Chucky, the Child's Play spin-off series now airing on SYFY and USA Network, and Halloween Kills, the next chapter in the Halloween movie saga playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock on October 15. ( This synergistic crossover is possible as SYFY, USA Network, Universal Pictures, and Peacock are all divisions of Comcast's NBCUniversal.)
Movie Review: THE OLD WAYS

Brigitte Kali Canales, Andrea Cortės, Julia Vera, Sal Lopez, AJ Bowen. Release Date: August 5, 2021 (theatrical/Netflix); October 12 (DVD/Blu-ray/Digital) THE OLD WAYS is in one sense, as its title suggests, folk horror. However, it also brings a fresh take to exorcism, and not just because it is set primarily in Veracruz, Mexico (THE OLD WAYS was actually shot in Puerto Rico and Los Angeles).
How to watch the Slumber Party Massacre remake tonight, October 16

The Slumber Party Massacre remake is finally premiering tonight, Saturday, October 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT! A contemporary take on the 1982 slasher cult classic, the new film is airing just in time for Halloween. It focuses on a slumber party that turns into a deadly bloodbath when a psychotic serial killer attacks with a power drill.
Movie reviews on the latest Halloween movies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A fierce baking competition is out with its first season on Hulu, and a thrilling new movie in the Halloween franchise is out just in time for the holiday. Film critic Tony Toscano has the reviews. For more information click here.
Injustice Animated Movie Review

This is a spoiler-free advance review of Injustice, which will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, and Digital HD on Tuesday, Oct. 19. It's not hard to understand the appeal of DC's Injustice: Gods Among Us franchise. The original 2013 game introduced a fascinating alternate reality scenario where Superman snaps and becomes the tyrannical ruler of Earth, forcing Batman to spearhead an underground resistance. That premise has been greatly expanded upon through DC's many Injustice prequel comics and the 2017 sequel game. It's totally unsurprising to see the franchise expand into the animated movie realm. What is surprising, however, is how poorly that winning premise fares in the transition.
MOVIES: Sundown - Review

Sundown is the latest film from director Michel Franco, which has moments of breathtakingly dark humour and centres around a rich family and in particular, a wealthy man – Neil who abandons his sister (Charlotte Gainsboourg) and his niece and nephew (Samuel Bottomley) to disappear into the lifestyle of Acapulco, played brilliantly with a coldness and aloofness that comes with Tim Roth – the second film at the London Film Festival that he’s been in. Unfortunately, this is no Bergman Island, coming hot on the heels of the excellent The White Lotus that also dealt with similar themes of bad stuff happening to rich people while on holiday. Sundown has a distinctively nihilist approach to it – nothing ends up well for the characters involved – pretty much every character in this movie has something bad happen to them, and the pitch-black humour of Sundown wasn’t really there.
Maddwolf Movies Reviews weekend line-up during ScreamFest

Standing out on the red carpet this week during Scream Fest, Hope Madden and George Wolf from Maddwolf Movies join Good Day Columbus from Los Angeles where their short film 'Obstacle Corpse' is featured this weekend!. This comes as the biggest scary film of the season "Halloween Kills' debuts in...
Movie Reviews: New Releases for Oct. 15

Writer/director Mia Hansen-Løve has some interesting things to say about storytelling and relationships, and I only wish that in this case, it didn’t require quite so much toe-tapping on the part of the viewer before we get there. The framing story finds two partnered filmmakers, Chris (Vicky Krieps) and Tony (Tim Roth), taking a joint working holiday away from their young daughter, hoping to be inspired in their respective projects by staying on Fårö, the Swedish island that became the home to Ingmar Bergman. Much low-key deconstruction of the Bergman oeuvre ensues, clearly linked to the way Chris and Tony seem to be out of sync in their relationship. It’s a bit of a slog through the first half, until the narrative abruptly shifts to Chris’ work-in-progress, a drama involving a married mother (Mia Wasikowska) possibly looking to rekindle an affair with an old lover (Anders Danielsen Lie). Wasikowska’s performance gives the story a jolt of energy, and helps carry through to notions of how what we look for in stories can shape what we look for in our relationships. Some likely autobiographical elements complicate things a bit, while it still feels clear that Hansen-Løve believes that the kind of “happy ending” Chris bemoans the lack of in Bergman’s work might just be arbitrary decisions about where to end a tale. Available Oct. 15 in theaters. (R)
Movie Review: The Last Duel

When trying to figure out who is telling the truth, it’s often important to remember: Everyone is. And, simultaneously, no one is even close. Without turning a review of the quite good drama “The Last Duel” into a treatise on memory, it’s relevant to say that our cloudy understanding of the human mind has advanced enough that we now know an uncomfortable reality about our own recollection. We do not usually remember events as they occurred; rather, we remember them simply as we remember them — an unconscious process of rewriting and revision that emphasizes, changes and undermines any perfect record of past events.
MOVIES - Ali & Ava - Review

Clio Barnard is quietly establishing herself as the best British director right now – comparisons with Ken Loach are obvious due to her ability to tackle social realism, but Barnard is able to find optimism and hope in the every day in her most uplifting film yet, a romantic 90-odd minute endeavour Ali + Ava, about a recently separated landlord named Ali finding love with a teacher’s assistant, Ava – who is raising multiple adult offspring who have children and lives of their own.
Movie Review: 'The Card Counter'

Starring: Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe. Available on Google Play, YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes. It’s still hard, 17 years after the images were first made public, to comprehend the torture of prisoners at the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq. The images of abuse at the hands of American soldiers are gruesome and horrifying, illustrating with awful clarity a loss of humanity for both prisoners and guards. As investigations later revealed, the abuses at Abu Ghraib were the result of decisions, policies, a chain of command—soldiers who thought they were following orders. And while the soldiers who committed the acts of abuse were all punished in one form or another, the higher-ups who oversaw the American occupation of Iraq and the private contractors who took part in the “enhanced interrogations” largely avoided accountability.
Agents of SHIELD and Daredevil stars team up for new horror movie

Marvel stars from two different TV shows are set to team up in new psychological horror movie Lovely, Dark, and Deep. Agents of SHIELD actor Nick Blood and Daredevil and Iron Fist star Wai Ching Ho have both signed up to star alongside Krypton's Georgina Campbell in the horror, which is written and directed by Midnight Mass writer Teresa Sutherland, Deadline reports.
Horror Highlights: SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE, GREAT WHITE, CRUNCHYROLL Horror, TRICK

SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE on Digital: "A production of Shout! Studios and Blue Ice Pictures, SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE is a contemporary, twist-filled reimagining of the 1982 cult classic from Roger Corman and Amy Holden Jones. A slumber party turns into a bloodbath when a power drill-wielding psychopath disrupts the fun. Directed by Danishka Esterhazy (Vagrant Queen, The Banana Splits Movie) from a screenplay by Suzanne Keilly (Ash vs Evil Dead, Leprechaun Returns), SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE is produced in partnership with Blue Ice Pictures. Bob Emmer, Garson Foos, Jordan Fields and Brent Haynes are executive producers. Hannah Gonera, Frances Sholto-Douglas, Mila Rayne, Alex McGregor, and Reze-Tiana Wessels star in this thrilling remake."
Halloween Kills – Movie Review

To me, there is no scarier villain in all of horror cinema than Michael Myers. The killer from 1978’s “Halloween” is the epitome of soullessness, and his haunting visage gave me some sleepless nights at my grandparents’ isolated farmhouse when I was 11. That said, I also have a tremendous amount of respect for “Halloween” and its ability to have that effect on me. That’s why I detested new film “Halloween Kills” so much, because I know this series is capable of being so much scarier.
MOVIES: Petite Maman - Review

Celine Sciamma’s filmmaking is peerless. A one-of-a-kind filmmaker delivering a one-of-a-kind film, who knew? Petite Maman is the simple story of a girl coming to terms with the death of her grandmother, examing her relationship with her parents at a young age – it’s a powerful, short study of the grieving process that is more small-scale and understated than any of Sciamma’s films so far, coming in at a tight 72 minutes. There are only a few major characters – yet there’s more here than what two, even three hour films have accomplished – Petite Maman does more than what most TV shows do with 100 episodes. It tells a perfectly human story that captures a sense of childlike wonder, inspired by the works of Hayao Miyazaki that leave a heavy shadow over the sense of discovery.
Bite Into “Great White” Exclusively On Shudder November 11

New York – Shudder has announced that killer shark flick GREAT WHITE will be available exclusively to stream on the platform starting on Thursday, November 18, 2021. As a Shudder exclusive, the platform will be the only subscription service that will carry the film in the U.S. and Canada. GREAT...
Vortex Media Presents Trailer for “Don’t Say Its Name”

Shortly after a Native anti-mining activist is killed in a mysterious hit-and-run, horrific murders start occurring in the snowfields of his isolated reserve. A police chief and a Metis veteran investigate, confronting a world of ancient myths in DON’T SAY ITS NAME, the new film from writer/director Rueben Martel and Vortex Media.
