Movie Review: The new “SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE” changes up the drill

Writer/director Mia Hansen-Løve has some interesting things to say about storytelling and relationships, and I only wish that in this case, it didn’t require quite so much toe-tapping on the part of the viewer before we get there. The framing story finds two partnered filmmakers, Chris (Vicky Krieps) and Tony (Tim Roth), taking a joint working holiday away from their young daughter, hoping to be inspired in their respective projects by staying on Fårö, the Swedish island that became the home to Ingmar Bergman. Much low-key deconstruction of the Bergman oeuvre ensues, clearly linked to the way Chris and Tony seem to be out of sync in their relationship. It’s a bit of a slog through the first half, until the narrative abruptly shifts to Chris’ work-in-progress, a drama involving a married mother (Mia Wasikowska) possibly looking to rekindle an affair with an old lover (Anders Danielsen Lie). Wasikowska’s performance gives the story a jolt of energy, and helps carry through to notions of how what we look for in stories can shape what we look for in our relationships. Some likely autobiographical elements complicate things a bit, while it still feels clear that Hansen-Løve believes that the kind of “happy ending” Chris bemoans the lack of in Bergman’s work might just be arbitrary decisions about where to end a tale. Available Oct. 15 in theaters. (R)

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO