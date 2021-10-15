Movie Review: The new “SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE” changes up the drill

Starring: Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe. Available on Google Play, YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes. It’s still hard, 17 years after the images were first made public, to comprehend the torture of prisoners at the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq. The images of abuse at the hands of American soldiers are gruesome and horrifying, illustrating with awful clarity a loss of humanity for both prisoners and guards. As investigations later revealed, the abuses at Abu Ghraib were the result of decisions, policies, a chain of command—soldiers who thought they were following orders. And while the soldiers who committed the acts of abuse were all punished in one form or another, the higher-ups who oversaw the American occupation of Iraq and the private contractors who took part in the “enhanced interrogations” largely avoided accountability.
Comments / 0