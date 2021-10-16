CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reeths-Puffer football plays well in defeat to Muskegon

By Andy Roberts Beacon Staff Writer
MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer saw plenty of things to like Friday night in a 47-21 loss to state powerhouse Muskegon. The margin, for one, was the closest Rockets' loss to the...

