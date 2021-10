After 23 magical years of public service, the Wizard of New Zealand’s position as the nation’s official minister of the mystical realm has now been poofed away. Known officially as the Wizard, given name Ian Brackenbury Channell, the 88-year-old mythic political leader was under contract with Christchurch city council for more than two decades, whose purpose it was to perform “acts of wizardry and other wizard-like services.”

