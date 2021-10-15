CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekly ETF Flows Weigh In At $16B

By Dan Mika
etf.com
 10 days ago

U.S.-listed ETFs added more than $16.3 billion in assets in the period between Oct. 8 and Oct. 14, as investors dipped their toes back into equity funds after two weeks of sub-$10 billion inflows and a $30 billion outflow in late September. U.S.-listed ETFs have gained $669.5 billion in...

www.etf.com

