Cumby Police got into a vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon with the vehicle driving down the railroad tracks to avoid officers. Cumby Police got into a pursuit in their city Saturday afternoon with a vehicle that refused to stop. The chase started in the area of Farm Road 275, near Interstate 30. The suspect refused to stop for officers leading them on a wild police chase. The suspect led officers through the roadside park near the 112 mile marker, cutting through the ditch eventually jumping on I-30 Eastbound, with speeds reaching 100MPH.

CUMBY, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO