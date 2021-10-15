Dad and 4-month-old baby found safe after vanishing after crash, Wisconsin cops say

On Oct. 14, mom Mallery Muenzenberger, 25, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a Milwaukee backyard. On Thursday, police confirmed that her 3-year-old son, Major Harris—who has been missing ever since his mom’s killing—has also been found dead. “My heart and my condolences are out to the family,” Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman following the heartbreaking announcement, adding that the investigation into both deaths was “ongoing and very fluid.” The suspect in Muenzenberg’s killing, 20-year-old Jaheem Clark, took his own life on Sunday as police arrived outside a home where he was staying. According to NBC News, investigators believe Muenzenberger and Clark knew each other before the killing, but no further details have been released. Muenzenberger and her son lived around 175 miles from Milwaukee, and police believe they arrived in the city days before her death.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO