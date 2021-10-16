A FINAL SHINY GERANIUM ARTICLE

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2661 Sq. Ft. Immaculate 2 story Village built home on an oversized lot in Cochran's Crossing! Situated on a cul-de-sac street, within walking distance to Powell Elementary, The Woodlands High school, walking trails, 4 parks, and more! This updated home offers new Shaw hand scraped wood floors downstairs, new pool pump (2018), new toilets (2019), new fence & Nest thermostat (2020) & two new garage doors (2021), crown moulding, Plantation shutters, light & neutral color palette & lots of natural light throughout. The kitchen has granite counters, Viking gas range & Kitchen-Kraft Maid cabinets! Cozy den with gas log fireplace; elegant formal dining; handsome wood paneled study with French doors. Owner's retreat down; three bedrooms and game room up; huge fenced yard with covered patio sparkling swimming pool!
Comments / 0