NFL

Sean Taylor's Brother Gabe: Family Only Recently Heard About WFT Jersey Retirement

By Bleacher Report
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe younger brother of former Washington defensive back Sean Taylor did not receive much advance notice about the Football Team's plans to retire his brother's...

www.chatsports.com

washingtoninformer.com

Sean Taylor’s #21 Retired Amid Controversy

In what many fans viewed as a bittersweet moment, the Washington Football Team honored the memory of slain star Sean Taylor on Sunday. The free safety, regarded as one of the hardest-hitting defensive backs in the team’s history, died in a November 2007 home invasion just three years into a NFL career that sparkled from his rookie year.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson infuriates WFT fans with TikTok dance on Sean Taylor logo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completely decimated the Washington Football Team in Week 6, but it was another Mahomes who got on fans’ nerves. Patrick Mahomes erupted for 397 yards and two touchdowns, turning a 10-13 halftime deficit into a 31-13 demolition in favor of the Chiefs. His brother Jackson, meanwhile, was on the sidelines trying to get likes on social media.
NFL
12up

WFT to retire Sean Taylor's number this weekend

No one will ever forget the play of hard-hitting safety Sean Taylor. While with the Washington Football team (formerly Redskins) Taylor was among the biggest beasts in the game. He was known for laying the lumber. Unfortunately, he was killed during a robbery in 2007. To this day, hearts remain...
NFL
#Jersey#Retirement#American Football#The Football Team#The Kansas City Chiefs
Yardbarker

Sean Taylor’s brother fuels skepticism over Washington ceremony timing

The Washington Football Team is still facing questions about the timing of its announcement of Sean Taylor’s jersey retirement. Washington abruptly announced on Thursday that the team will retire Taylor’s No. 21 in a ceremony at Sunday’s game. While few criticized the decision to honor the late safety, there was some uproar over the timing. The short notice meant many fans could not make plans to attend the special ceremony, and there were also some who wondered if the announcement was meant to distract from the team’s workplace conduct investigation in light of Jon Gruden’s ouster in Las Vegas. Gruden’s departure came about because of his leaked emails to former Washington president Bruce Allen, which had originally been collected as part of the Washington investigation.
NFL
Yardbarker

Washington Football Team to Retire Sean Taylor's No. 21

On Sunday, the Washington Football Team will honor nearly 100 alumni at FedExField. The NFL Week 6 day will feature a meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs, but central to it all: A special tribute to the late Sean Taylor. Taylor's family will join the team on-field for a pre-game...
NFL
newyorkcitynews.net

WFT retiring Sean Taylor's No. 21, faces backlash for short notice

The Washington Football Team will retire Sean Taylor's No. 21 jersey prior to Sunday's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Taylor will become the third player in franchise history to receive the honor, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Sammy Baugh (No. 33) and Bobby Mitchell (No. 49).Washington also announced Thursday a road that leads to FedExField will be renamed "Sean Taylor Road."
NFL
NBC Washington

Washington Apologizes for Late Announcement of Sean Taylor Jersey Retirement

WFT apologizes for late announcement of Taylor jersey retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Football Team issued a statement Thursday morning apologizing for the late announcement of Sean Taylor's retirement ceremony, which is scheduled for Sunday before the team hosts the Kansas City Chiefs. "We apologize to...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
audacy.com

Trembling fan wonders how the WFT could tarnish Sean Taylor's legacy so badly

Generally, when planning to announce something that should elicit pride and enthusiasm, you've perhaps made a severe miscalculation when it does nothing but dredge up feelings of sorrow and grief instead. The latter is how many Washington Football Team fans felt on Thursday when the organization, in announcing that Sean...
NFL
Audacy

Jackson Mahomes apologizes for dancing on Sean Taylor's retired No. 21

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was catching some heat on Sunday after he posted a TikTok video dancing on Sean Taylor’s retired number prior to the game against Washington Football Team. Fans felt it was disrespectful to Taylor and the WFT, leaving the...
NFL

