Sean Taylor's Brother Gabe: Family Only Recently Heard About WFT Jersey Retirement

The Washington Football Team is still facing questions about the timing of its announcement of Sean Taylor’s jersey retirement. Washington abruptly announced on Thursday that the team will retire Taylor’s No. 21 in a ceremony at Sunday’s game. While few criticized the decision to honor the late safety, there was some uproar over the timing. The short notice meant many fans could not make plans to attend the special ceremony, and there were also some who wondered if the announcement was meant to distract from the team’s workplace conduct investigation in light of Jon Gruden’s ouster in Las Vegas. Gruden’s departure came about because of his leaked emails to former Washington president Bruce Allen, which had originally been collected as part of the Washington investigation.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO