With Election Day nearly two weeks away, off-year elections are being closely watched by pundits and pollsters who believe the results of upcoming races could forecast likely outcomes for the 2022 midterms. Many are watching the Virginia governor’s race where former Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe and Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin are in a tight race, according to the polls. Political Editor at National Journal and Fox News Radio Political Analyst Josh Kraushaar joins to explain the enthusiasm issue the Democratic candidate is facing in the race and why he believes the Virginia gubernatorial election will come down to party turnout. He also breaks down the difficulty Democrats running for reelection face with the current state of the economy, how President Biden’s agenda could hurt his approval ratings further and which Senate races will be important to watch in 2022.

