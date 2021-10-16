CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

H.S. Football: Dallas uses ground game to run past Crestwood

Crestwood’s Noah Schultz ran for 153 yards, trying to keep pace with Parker Bolesta’s 198-yard night for Dallas.

The Mountaineers, however, found much more help for Bolesta than the Comets could muster for Schultz.

Quarterback Jackson Wydra produced 179 yards of total offense and freshman running back Dylan Geskey ran for 95 as Dallas posted a 41-14 Wyoming Valley Conference Class 4A Division football victory at home Friday night.

Jake DelGaudio and Joe Peters added big defensive efforts and Rocco Ormando caught four passes for 75 yards as the Mountaineers won their third straight to improve to 5-2.

The Mountaineers wound up with 23 first downs and 484 yards total offense on a night when they were stopped just twice, when the clock stopped to end the first half and on a fumble in the fourth quarter with the game in hand.

Bolesta ran for three touchdowns, Geskey two and Wydra one.

Wydra had all 118 of his passing yards in the first half while going 10-for-14. He had only one official attempt in the second half when a 51-yard completion was wiped out by penalty.

When it came to plays from others besides their standout tailbacks, Dallas outgained Crestwood 286-122.

The Mountaineers consistently drove the ball. They went 80 yards on each of the first two possessions, using seven, then 11 plays, for a 13-0 lead after one quarter on Bolesta’s first two touchdowns.

Dallas covered 66 yards in 13 plays on the first possession of the second half.

The Mountaineers built a 34-0 lead before Crestwood scored twice in the fourth quarter.

The biggest play of the first half came on a fourth-and-1 with 7:32 left in the second quarter. Crestwood initially had Wydra stopped on a quarterback sneak, but Wydra, stuck behind a wall at the line of scrimmage, shuffled to his left, stepped through a crack in that wall and went 41 yards for the touchdown and 20-0 lead.

Dallas was at the Crestwood 16 when it ran out of time in the first half.

The Mountaineers added two third-quarter scores on the 13-play drive and when Geskey went 62 yards on the next offensive play.

Schultz entered the fourth quarter with 76 rushing yards, then topped that with a 77-yard touchdown when he went up the middle, angled quickly to his left and raced to the end zone to break the shutout with 10:32 left.

The Comets made it two straight scores on a 34-yard pass from Jason Swank to Brandon Dennis two plays after the only Dallas turnover.

After Bolesta went 35 yards on his final carry, Geskey carried the next five plays and scored his second touchdown from the 2 to close the scoring.

