US Law Firm Drops Work on Hong Kong Statue Removal after Criticism

By Reuters
Voice of America
 10 days ago

A U.S. law firm said on Friday it had withdrawn from helping a Hong Kong university remove a statue honoring slain Tiananmen Square protesters after the firm's role sparked condemnation from human rights groups and U.S. politicians. The 8-meter-tall (26-foot-tall) copper sculpture has been on display at the University...

