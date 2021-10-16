CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Funeral Plans Set for Chief Earl Old Person

By Anne James
K96 FM
K96 FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tues. Oct. 19 - 2:00pm: Chief Old Person will arrive home to the Blackfeet Nation. A walk-through viewing will be held...

k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hungry Horse News

Old Person, Longtime Blackfeet Chief, dies at 92

Longtime Blackfeet Chief and Chairman Earl Old Person has died at age 92, the tribe announced Wednesday evening. A press release from the tribe said Old Person died of cancer Wednesday at Blackfeet Community Hospital. Old Person was the longest serving elected tribal official in the U.S., according to the...
wbrz.com

Funeral held for Fire Chief of Natalbany Volunteer Fire Department

HAMMOND - Over the weekend, friends and family gathered to honor the life of the late Donald Ray Scafidel, who served as Fire Chief of the Natalbany Volunteer Fire Department (NVFD). According to an obituary, Scafidel passed away on Thursday, October 7 in Hammond, Louisiana. A native of Covington and...
HAMMOND, LA
Bring Me The News

Woman killed in Carver County crash identified as 'bad ass biker chick' with 'giving spirit'

The motorcyclist killed in a crash in Carver County this past week has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as Jessica L. Peterson. The 30-year-old Belle Plaine woman was riding a motorcycle eastbound on County Road 40 when she crashed around 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, east of Highway 25. First responders transported Peterson to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee, where she succumbed to her injuries.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
Outsider.com

Brian Laundrie’s Dad Has Three Words for News Crews on First Time Leaving House Since Son’s Remains Found

After more than a month of searching for person-of-interest Brian Laundrie, his remains were finally found in a Florida wildlife reserve. Now, his family wants time to grieve. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were subject to hateful messages and protesters. This is largely due to speculation they knew more about Gabby Petito’s death than they were saying. However, the family that just lost their son want it all to be over. And Chris Laundrie had some words for the press that constantly surrounds the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Service#The Blackfeet Nation#Special Church Service#Blackfeet
wmleader.com

Preacher Kevin O. Smith, parishioners arrested for alleged human sacrifices

A Jamaican preacher and 41 of his congregants were arrested last week after two people were killed during an alleged “human sacrifice.”. Kevin O. Smith, a self-proclaimed “prophet,” and the church members were arrested for slitting the throats of 39-year-old office worker Tanecka Gardner and an unidentified man. Friends told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
The Independent

Laundrie family won’t hold funeral for Brian but plan meeting ‘to grieve’

The family of Brian Laundrie was meeting on Sunday “to grieve”, their lawyer told The Independent – but there are no plans to hold a funeral for the 23-year-old in the future.Mr Laundrie was at the centre of an interstate manhunt before his remains were identified last week in a Florida swamp.The Long Island native was wanted in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito – who had last been heard from at the end of August.The young couple set off in July on a cross-country trip they were documenting on social media. An altercation between the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
nowhabersham.com

Funeral set for Alto police officer who died of COVID complications

Funeral services will be held Wednesday for an Alto police officer who died after contracting COVID-19. Corporal Michael Tanksley died from complications of the disease on Friday morning, October 8, the Alto Police Department says. The 40-year-old father of two served in law enforcement for nearly twenty years, according to...
ALTO, GA
The Independent

‘Her life matters’: Family and friends of murdered radio personality Gaby Ramos hold candlelight vigil

They came in droves. Family members of slain Utah radio personality Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, were overwhelmed as friends, fans of her programme and neighbours showed up outside her Salt Lake County home to pay their respects. Some brought flowers, others came with devotional candles or balloons and all agreed on the legacy that Ms Ramos leaves behind: one of selfless kindness and generosity.“She was a DJ but she was also much more — she was a sister, a friend and a mother. And I don’t know of anybody who didn’t love her,” Ms Ramos’ sister...
CELEBRITIES
foxwilmington.com

Grave of 1898 victim discovered, funeral planned 123 years later

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s been 123 years since the infamous 1898 Wilmington Massacre and the first grave of one of the Black people killed during that tragic day has been discovered. Joshua Halsey is buried in an unmarked grave in Pine Forest Cemetery off Rankin Street. Members of a...
WILMINGTON, NC
Miami Herald

Father of 19-year-old Pembroke Pines woman murdered in Orlando announces funeral plans

On Sunday, Marlon Marcano wrote perhaps the most painful words a father could write: “These are the funeral arrangements set for My Princess Miya Marcano.”. He posted those words to Facebook Sunday afternoon, eight days after the body of his daughter, 19-year-old Miya Marcano, was found in a wooded area near the Tymber Skan on the Lake apartments. Orange County Sheriff’s Office believes that’s where Armando Caballero, who worked at the Arden Lake Apartments where Marcano lived, took Marcano’s body after murdering her because he couldn’t deal with her rejection of his sexual desires.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Funeral Arrangements Announced for Camden Police Chief

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Camden Police Chief Lorenza “Tyrone” Dale. The funeral will be Saturday, October 16 at 11 a.m. at the Wilcox Central High School football field. The address is 1310 T. L. Threadgill Road, in Camden. Dale died of natural causes on Tuesday, October 5. He...
CAMDEN, AL
stjohnsource.com

19-Year-Old Miya Marcano of St. Croix Remembered at Funeral Service

Family from near and far, friends and the community gathered on Thursday to remember the life of Miya Yman Maeling Marcano in a funeral service fit for a princess. The 19-year-old was also honored at a memorial service held on Wednesday at Cooper City Church of God in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “Don’t let her name be forgotten,” was the tone of a life that was taken too soon. The funeral was broadcast live on numerous outlets for those unable to attend the service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
lastheplace.com

How To Plan a Funeral for Your Veteran Family Member

Don’t add the stress of planning a military funeral to your well-being when dealing with the loss of a loved one. Check out these helpful tips. The death of a military family member is devastating to everyone involved and can bring your life to a halt. Part of the grieving process is honoring the fallen, and if you need to know how to plan a funeral for your veteran family member, here is some helpful information to ease the experience.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WOWT

Funeral plans in Nebraska for Civil War veteran

Michael Godfrey was convicted on Thursday for third-degree sexual assault on a child while he was a violin teacher. Nebraska Civil War Veteran finally reunited with wife. Benton Kinkead, a Civil War veteran, will finally be laid to rest in Plattsmouth next to his wife Cynthia on Oct. 30. Social...
NEBRASKA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Funeral for Helena PD Assistant Chief Curt Stinson to be held Monday

HELENA, Mont. - An Emergency Service procession will be escorting Assistant Chief Curt Stinson and his family to the fairgrounds Monday, Oct. 25. A funeral will be held for Stinson at 11:00 am at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, and the procession will be escorting Stinson and his family from Skyway Dr. to the fairgrounds starting at 10:00 am.
HELENA, MT
K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
289
Followers
1K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy