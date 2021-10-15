CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens bring in two players for tryouts on Friday

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4LEk_0cT2RiKW00

The Baltimore Ravens have been shuffling their roster around for the entirety of the 2021 season. They’ve brought in multiple new faces from outside the organization to contribute, and they’ve also had many players come in for tryouts to see if they could be a fit for the organization.

On Friday, Baltimore brought in two players for tryouts in guard James Carpenter and defensive back Jayson Stanley. Both play positions where the Ravens have been hit hard by injuries.

Carpenter is a former first-round pick, as he was selected 25th overall in the 2011 draft by the Seattle Seahawks. The veteran has also spent time with the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons, and has primarily played left guard at the NFL level.

Stanley signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He then bounced around the league before appearing in eight games with the Seahawks during the 2020 season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

What the Chargers Said After Ravens' Blowout

(on the game getting away from them) "We got off to a really slow start against that team. I felt like we hung tough in that first half. We kind of switched the momentum a little bit towards the end of the first half. We weren't able to be consistent enough in all three phases today. They were able to take momentum of the game and run with it. Defensively, [the Ravens] played outstanding. [Ravens defensive coordinator Don] 'Wink' [Martindale] had a really good gameplan, and you have to give credit to their coaches. It felt like in special teams, they won the field position battle. I felt on offense they did enough when they needed to. We just weren't able to get control of the game, and you've got to give credit to Baltimore, because they definitely earned the win."
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baltimore Ravens Trade Rumors

No NFL team was hit harder by the injury bug this preseason than the Baltimore Ravens, who lost several key players – including multiple at the running back position – to injuries prior to the start of the year. John Harbaugh’s team is still going strong, though. Baltimore is 3-1...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Db Jayson Stanley#The Seattle Seahawks
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Lamar Jackson Expressed Displeasure About Ravens’ Hard-Earner Victory

Lamar Jackson was seen content with the victory that the Baltimore Ravens secured over the Colts but it was supposed to be a cakewalk and not some dragged crawl down the by-lanes of hell. The Ravens QB expressed his unhappiness about the way the victory arrived, making it clear that they should be eyeing to play better in the next game.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s epic 3-word reaction to breaking Dan Marino record

In true Lamar Jackson way, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is not making a big deal out of breaking Dan Marino’s incredible record. After leading the Ravens to a huge 34-6 win over the streaking Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson officially broke Marino’s record for the most wins by a starting QB before turning 25 years old. The Baltimore superstar recorded his 35th career victory to claim the solo record.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Ravens reject kneel down, tie NFL rushing record thanks to John Harbaugh's call for Lamar Jackson

DENVER – Lamar Jackson won this one with his right arm. He used his quick feet to crown Baltimore’s 23-7 thumping of the Denver Broncos and tie an NFL rushing record. The Ravens (3-1) were in danger of coming up just short of matching the Steelers’ longstanding mark for consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing before Baltimore cornerback Anthony Averett intercepted Broncos backup QB Drew Lock in the end zone with 3 seconds left.
NFL
firstsportz.com

Allison Kucharczyk Confesses How She Was Ousted From Her Seat In A Game Between Chargers And Ravens

A video posted by Allison Kucharczyk who is Issac Rochell’s wife went viral after the former spoke about how she was ousted from the stands at her husband’s game. Allison who goes by the name of Alisson Kuch on her social media channels took to Instagram to explain the entire incident where she had to face the wrath of the fans which was followed by an unexpected exit. Allison Kucharczyk posted on Instagram, “Hi, my name is Ally, and this is the story-time of how I got kicked out of my seat at my husband’s NFL game.”
NFL
rolling out

Quarterback Lamar Jackson sets another NFL record

Superstar NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson has been much maligned for his alleged inability to throw accurately and in key situations during games — even while being praised for his athletic prowess. Yet, Jackson, 24, has thrown well enough to break another NFL record when he recorded his 35th win Sunday,...
NFL
The Spun

Vic Fangio Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Despite boasting one of the NFL’s elite defenses, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is wary of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who he faces this weekend. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Fangio was blunt in his assessment of what kind of challenge Jackson offers. He called the former NFL MVP “one of a kind” before adding how thankful he is that’s the case.
NFL
WBAL Radio

Ravens FB Patrick Ricard involved in hit-and-run crash

Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard was involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning, he tweeted out. Ricard followed up with another tweet stating he was fine. Ricard added that he got sideswiped by a silver or gray car at the intersection of Painters Mill Road and Grand Central Avenue in Owings Mills. The vehicle was heading toward the entrance of the Metro Crossing Apartments.
NFL
wnav.com

Ravens and The NFL Thursday Night Football

The Ravens have put tackle Ronnie Stanley on injured reserve. Stanley spent the latter half of last season on IR as well because of an ankle injury, and he’s played only in the season opener this year. He said in a statement Tuesday that his ankle isn’t where it needs to be, and he looks forward to coming back fully healthy in 2022. Stanley has been a regular starter for the Ravens since beginning his NFL career in 2016. Now at 5 & 1 and at the top of the AFC North, the Ravens prepare to host the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon. Our coverage begins at 12:30 on WNAV.
NFL
JetsCountry

NFL Insider Proposes Trade Deadline Deal Between Jets and Ravens

While safety Marcus Maye and wide receiver Jamison Crowder profile as candidates to be traded by the Jets prior to next month's trade deadline, one NFL insider predicts that New York will deal a different veteran. ESPN's Bill Barnwell published a story this week with 10 different realistic trade proposals...
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Announce More Crushing Injury News

The Baltimore Ravens just can’t seem to catch a break this season. The Ravens announced on Tuesday that they’ve placed Ronnie Stanley on the injured reserve. He will soon undergo surgery and be out the rest of this season. This is the second straight year Stanley’s season came to an...
NFL
The Spun

2 Key Ravens Players Missed Another Practice

Despite a litany of injuries that would have destroyed most teams, the Baltimore Ravens have managed to climb to an AFC-best 5-1 record through six weeks. But their depth is going to be challenged yet again as they play the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. Two key players in the Ravens...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy