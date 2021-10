CHICAGO (CBS) — Picture this: you pay a Chicago-based company $5,000 to move you to Louisiana, but they show up without much of your stuff. Now that family in Louisiana says the movers are ghosting them. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas digs into the do’s and don’ts of hiring movers. “I have been so stressed and so aggravated” said Lori Guidry, whose new home isn’t quite home just yet. She’s still missing her coffee table, her TV, and her painting—and that’s not all. “They’ve got my baby pictures, 40 years’ worth of our life photos, my handicap equipment, my wheelchair, all of my walkers” she said. Guidry...

