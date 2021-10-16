Down on the corner, Packers hope Bears' limited passing game remains unproductive

The Green Bay Packers (4-1) will face the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday at Soldier Field. Get to know the foe with Bear Digest’s Gene Chamberlain. All summer, all I heard about was the greatness of Justin Fields. He probably fed into that a little bit when he talked about how “slow” the game was following a preseason game. He might wind up being great – he sure as heck was at Ohio State – but, like all the other rookie quarterbacks, he’s off to a slow start. How’s he done, what’s his upside and how will he challenge the Packers?
Comments / 0