CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Down on the corner, Packers hope Bears' limited passing game remains unproductive

ourcommunitynow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd no, the Green Bay Packers veteran safety’s take is not some sort...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
On3.com

Matt LaFleur apologizes to Packers fans following win

Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers escaped with a win on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals and it was not pretty. The Packers needed overtime and a bit of luck to overcome the up-and-coming Bengals. Green Bay was finally able to secure the victory after kicker Mason Crosby connected on a 49-yard field goal to win the game.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Makes Decision On Controversial Davante Adams Hit

Nearly a week ago, the Green Bay Packers took down the San Francisco 49ers with a late field goal thanks to the incredible combination of Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams. The latter, though, was nearly knocked out of the game with a vicious hit. Rodgers tried to hit...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down On The Corner#The Packers#Soldier Field#Bears#American Football
Fox News

LeBron James applauds Colin Kaepernick after 49ers' loss to Packers

LeBron James gave a shout-out to Colin Kaepernick in the wake of the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. James reacted to a tweet showing Kaepernick in his second year as quarterback in the NFL torching the Packers in the divisional round of the 2012 NFC playoffs. Kaepernick was 17-for-31 with 263 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The 49ers won, 45-31.
NBA
On3.com

Packers star makes plea to organization over new uniforms

Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos balled out against the Washington Football Team. Perhaps it was due to the uniforms, as the Packers rocked some sweet throwbacks from 1950. After the game, Amos made a plea to the organization over the uniforms. “Definitely like these jerseys,” said Amos. “I hope...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers fawns over ‘stud’ who rejoins Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn’t be any happier with the return of offensive tackle David Bakhtiari to practice this week. Rodgers didn’t hold back his praises for the All-Pro tackle when speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Clearly, the superstar QB missed his best friend and his blindside protector.
NFL
Yardbarker

Injury Report: Packers Down Alexander, King vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers will be without starting cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King for Sunday’s game at the Chicago Bears. With rookie quarterback Justin Fields starting the last three weeks, the Bears ran the ball 56.0 percent of the time, the second-highest rate in the NFL over that span. Fields threw 57 passes, 32nd over that stretch, and the Bears averaged a league-low 98.3 passing yards per game. That is 70 less than No. 31 Houston.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers lose crucial piece ahead of Aaron Rodgers showdown vs. Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers will have a short turnaround between their Week 7 win over the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field and their upcoming matchup against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals squad in Glendale on Thursday. Moreover, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will be without one of the key persons on their coaching staff when they fly to Arizona, with Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network reporting that Green Bay defensive coordinator Joe Barry is out due to COVID-19.
NFL
chatsports.com

Game Preview: Week 6 Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears

It’s rivalry week! The Green Bay Packers vs the Chicago Bears! Is there any more intense matchup throughout the season? There is nothing bigger than beating the Bears. No matter what happens, the Packers must beat the Bears. There is a little more at stake this early in the season between the two teams. The winner of this game will be the leader in the NFC North after 6 weeks. Our game preview provides you with everything you need to know about this weeks matchup.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers at Bears: Insider Knowledge

The Green Bay Packers (4-1) will face the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday at Soldier Field. Get to know the foe with Bear Digest’s Gene Chamberlain. All summer, all I heard about was the greatness of Justin Fields. He probably fed into that a little bit when he talked about how “slow” the game was following a preseason game. He might wind up being great – he sure as heck was at Ohio State – but, like all the other rookie quarterbacks, he’s off to a slow start. How’s he done, what’s his upside and how will he challenge the Packers?
NFL
Digital Courier

Bears have kept hope alive while watching Packers' Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers thrive

GREEN BAY — Brett Favre tried a lot harder back in 2007 than Aaron Rodgers did on Wednesday afternoon. But in the end, both of the Green Bay Packers’ legendary quarterbacks essentially illustrated the same point: That having consistency at the quarterback position — and maybe, you know, back-to-back Pro Football Hall of Fame-level play — can make all the difference in an NFL team’s fortunes.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy