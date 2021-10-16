Fantasy Football Week 6: Waiver-Wire RBs to Consider After Chris Carson's Injury

LeBron James has been known as an extremely versatile player. While he may not be the best in certain areas, there are few things that he cannot do on the court. One of the things that stood out about him during his career though, was his athletic ability. LeBron James has been an absolute wrecking ball when getting to the rim, using his explosiveness and leaping ability to make insane finishes near the basket.

NBA ・ 27 DAYS AGO