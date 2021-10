It took a little bit for the crowd to get into it, but once they did, Big Blue Madness 2021 didn’t disappoint. Chalk it up to football mania or a rainy Friday evening in Lexington, but the Rupp Arena crowd was admittedly lacking early in the night. Some gaps in the lower level didn’t help the case from a TV perspective. But as the night went along, fans of the Big Blue Nation continued to pour in. By the time it was John Calipari’s turn for his annual “State of the Union” speech, the Rupp Arena crowd was nearly full and eager to cheer.

